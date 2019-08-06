The new flight service to Chicago at the Joplin Regional Airport has pushed up passenger counts in its first two months.
"We're entering territory that we've not been in for a number of years. I can tell you that based on the numbers we're seeing that we did over 9,000 passengers through the facility in June. We've not seen those kinds of numbers in a month since the early 1990s," airport manager Steve Stockam told the Joplin City Council during a meeting Monday.
Unofficial airport counts for July show there were 3,960 passengers for Chicago and 5,809 for Dallas, a total of 9,769. "That is an 18% increase over our best month last year," Stockam told the Globe.
An advanced booking report for August projects 4,000 passengers for Chicago and 6,100 for Dallas, totaling 10,100.
"The last time we topped the 10,000 mark was in December of 1979 right after (airline) deregulation began," Stockam said after he checked the airport's historical numbers. Shortly after that, Joplin lost its brand-name carriers, which sharply curtailed commercial flight and destination availability, resulting in low passenger counts and a federal subsidy to keep minimum service.
Stockam sees the possibility that the demand for commercial flight service will rebound to numbers like those when passenger counts were at their peak in Joplin before airline deregulation in 1978.
"I believe very strongly that as we continue to move the Dallas service and the Chicago service forward, we are going to reach levels we have not seen in 40 years," Stockam said.
It is estimated about 48,000 passengers a year will use the service. The financial impact to the community is expected to reach as much as $3 million with about 15,000 room nights sold at local motels.
Yet to be seen is whether Joplin owes any money to the airline under a revenue guarantee agreement the city made with American Airlines for the first year's Chicago flights.
No revenue numbers are available yet, but the airline is working on that, Stockam said.
In order to start the flights, American Airlines asked for a revenue-guarantee agreement, which Stockam previously said is standard in the industry. Money would be paid to subsidize the cost of the flights in months when ticket revenue and other costs paid by customers do not meet the airline's revenue needs. The airline has to audit the revenue because ticket fares are different based on final destinations of the passengers, which includes international locations or connections to other cities.
The City Council agreed that the city would provide $400,000 of the guarantee with half of that coming from the fund balance for the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau and the other half from the city's transportation sales tax. The other $200,000 of the guarantee came from the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation.
"Over the next couple of months we will be finding out a lot about what's going on with our community in the market. We know people want the service because people are buying the tickets and flying the aircraft. That's what is important as we move forward," Stockam said.
Times
Flights to Chicago leave at 5:44 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. daily except Saturdays, when there is only one flight that may vary in time.
Chicago flights arrive in Joplin at 1:15 p.m. and 10:05 p.m.
