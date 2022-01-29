Tickets are now on sale for the annual Daddy-Daughter Date Night hosted by the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department.
This year’s event will be held in multiple sessions: from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, and from noon to 2:30 p.m. and from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. All sessions will be held at the Joplin History and Mineral Museum.
The luau-themed event includes dinner, dessert, dancing, digital photo download, games and prizes. The dance, prizes and games are targeted to children aged 3-12. Although the event is traditionally for fathers and daughters, another parent or adult chaperone is welcome to accompany the child.
Limited seating is available; registration is required. Tickets are $40 per couple, plus $20 for each additional child.
Register online at joplinparks.org, at the parks and recreation office at 3301 W. First St. or by calling 417-625-4750.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.