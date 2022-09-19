Tickets are now available for the Joplin Schools Hall of Fame induction ceremony, scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Joplin High School black box theater, 2104 Indiana Ave.
Hosted by the Joplin Schools Foundation, the ceremony will recognize five outstanding Joplin Schools alumni. A Meritorious Award winner also will be named.
Dinner will be from Mythos; music will be provided by the JHS Strolling Strings. Main sponsors for the event are Freeman Health System, Lemmons Trust, Mercy Hospital, the Satterlee family, Forvis, Mike and Virginia Gray, and Vowels Stovern Wealth.
Proceeds from the event will benefit student scholarships.
Tickets can be reserved by contacting foundation member Kim Woodard at 417-434-5767.
