The Joplin Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual breakfast with Santa from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Joplin History & Mineral Museum, 504 S. Schifferdecker Ave.
The event will include food, holiday crafts and pictures with Santa. Breakfast will be a buffet of pancakes, sausage, bacon, and biscuits and gravy. Children will visit with Santa after breakfast, and parents are encouraged to bring their cameras.
Admission is $6 per person; children 2 and younger are admitted free.
Seating is limited; registration is required and can be completed by calling the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department at 417-625-4750 or registering online at www.joplinparks.org.
