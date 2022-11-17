PITTSBURG, Kan. — Ticket orders are now being accepted for the Winter Holidays Musical Luncheon, which will begin at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Pittsburg State University.
Guests will be treated to a holiday buffet while the PSU choirs perform seasonal music. The event supports the touring program of the PSU choral ensembles.
Tickets are $19 apiece. Entire tables may be reserved for groups of six to eight people.
Ticket sales will close Monday, Nov. 28, or earlier if reservations reach capacity for the event. Order forms are available in the music department office in McCray Hall, or they may be requested via email at smarchant@pittstate.edu.
Details: 620-235-4467.
