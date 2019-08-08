A request for tax increment financing was advanced Thursday night by the city's Tax Increment Financing Commission despite a request by the city's finance director to allow more time for a second study on the impact on city sales tax revenue.
Lake of the Ozarks developer Summit Denali LLC argued against a delay, which brought out some of Joplin's heavy hitters to advocate for the developer's position.
Summit Denali proposes to spend $87 million to turn vacant land along John Q. Hammons Boulevard near the city's busiest business corridor, Range Line Road and Interstate 44, into the Boomtown Central Shopping Center. It would be anchored by a Menard home improvement store with the possibility of providing a Hy-Vee grocery store and gas station, and a new movie theater.
A member of the development firm, Andy Prewitt, of Eldon, told the commission that the city's request to continue the hearing to Sept. 26 would put his firm past the deadline to close on pending land contracts and could force renegotiation on the purchase prices.
The city's finance director contended that the possibility of current Joplin retailers moving from other shopping centers where TIFs are close to being closed out into the new development could short the city tax revenue. The city, school district and county all give up some sales and property taxes in a TIF to repay developers the cost of putting in streets, sewer systems and stormwater drainage. But they still receive more tax money than they did when the land was undeveloped or underdeveloped.
Haase said the city needed a closer look at how retail migration could affect the city if the Prewitt organization was able to attract some retailers it has in current developments at Lake of the Ozarks to relocate from current Joplin locations to Boomtown. Those Osage Beach and Lake Ozark developments have stores such as Kohls, Target and Lowe's that already have a presence here.
Ron Richard, the immediate past Missouri Senate president pro tem and a former Joplin mayor, testified to the commission that he wrote the state's current TIF law when he served in the Legislature exactly for proposals such as Boomtown. The purpose is to provide developers with reimbursement for their costs to convert blighted property into tax-producing assets.
"If you look at this area, and let me define it as a wetland or a swamp, if there was going to be some development of this area it would have happened 25 years ago," he said.
He said the Legislature put in the law that a TIF can be granted if a development would not occur but for the tax assistance.
"I dare to say this project is a shining example of what a blighted area is because, if it wasn't, it would have seen development."
He urged the TIF commission to vote to recommend the adoption of the TIF.
"If the city sits on its hands, this project may, could go to an area outside the city limits, could go to another city," he said.
The city of Webb City has offered an incentive to Menard to come there, the commission was told.
Toby Teeter, president of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, also testified in favor of moving Boomtown forward.
He said the chamber has conducted surveys on Joplin's quality of life. He said that bringing a new full-service grocer such as Hy-Vee is the No. 1 desire listed on those surveys and a new movie theater is No. 2.
Car dealership owner Hal Roper spoke on behalf of the proposal, saying it will bring 150 jobs. Thirty years ago a car maker looked at Joplin as the potential site for a production plant and when Joplin hesitated, the plant went instead to Indiana.
"We missed it. Let's not lose this one," Roper said.
After the testimony, some commissioners made brief comments.
Melinda Moss, superintendent of Joplin Schools, said that she would like to see the results of the study Joplin wants.
Chairman James Richard said an existing study showed that at least half the sales in the new development would have to come from existing businesses that move there in order to affect the city's revenue, "but the developer is ready to move."
The commission voted unanimously on motions by member Jim Willis to advance resolutions recommending that the City Council find the property to be blighted, making it eligible for the TIF and approve the TIF redevelopment plan. Resolutions also were adopted recommending the council approve the two-phase plan for the redevelopment and to designate Summit Denali as the developer.
After the meeting, the developer said he would pay for the city's study so that it could go forward for the council to consider as well.
