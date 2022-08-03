TOPEKA, Kan. — One of the most hotly contested races during Tuesday’s primary election centered on the Kansas attorney general race, in which three GOP candidates vied to fill the seat vacated by Derek Schmidt, who is challenging Laura Kelly for the state’s gubernatorial seat.
Kris Kobach, 56, of Lawrence, won the attorney general race with 195,701 votes, or 42.3% of the vote. The former state secretary of state, who lost a bid to Kelly in 2018 for governor, faced stiff competition from his two challengers, Kellie Warren and Tony Mattivi.
Warren, 53, of Leawood, a member of the Kansas Senate, garnered 38% of the overall vote, or 175,555 votes. Former federal prosecutor Mattivi, of Topeka, collected 91,400 votes, or 20%.
Kobach will face off against Democrat Chris Mann, who ran unopposed in the primary, in the November general election.
Secretary of state
Incumbent Secretary of State Scott Schwab, seeking a second consecutive term, won Tuesday’s Republican primary with 239,306 votes, or 55% of the vote. He was challenged by Overland Park’s Mike Brown, who collected 194,061 votes, or 45%.
Schwab, the former member of the Kansas House from Kansas City, will now square off against Democratic candidate Jeanna Repass and Libertarian candidate Cullene Lang in November; both ran unopposed on Tuesday. The office carries a four-year term.
State treasurer
The race between Steven C. Johnson and Caryn Tyson for the GOP nomination for state treasurer remained too close to call, as each had approximately 50% of the vote.
As of Wednesday morning, Johnson, a member of the Kansas House, had 213,717 votes. Tyson, a member of the Kansas Senate, had collected 212,952 votes.
The winner, once declared, will square off against Democratic candidate Lynn Rogers, who ran unopposed Tuesday, in November’s general election.
In Missouri
With nearly 65% of the vote, Republican Scott Fitzpatrick, the current Missouri state treasurer, handily won his primary for Missouri state auditor against challenger David Gregory, a member of the state House.
Fitzpatrick, 34, of Cassville, will face Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John A. Hartwig Jr. in the auditor's race in November. Both were unopposed on Tuesday.
The winner of the November election will succeed Democrat Nicole Galloway, who has served as auditor since 2015 but did not file for reelection.
