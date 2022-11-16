CARTHAGE, Mo. — Students and staff at Steadley Elementary School will leave snippets of their history for future students to unearth.
In a ceremony at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, the school will dedicate and bury a time capsule next to two memorial benches near the building.
Steadley Principal Tom Barlow said the area where the capsule is confined so the number of people who can attend is limited.
Barlow said third grade students, the oldest students in the school now, will come outside and take part in the dedication. The remaining students and staff will watch a live-feed of the ceremony in their classrooms.
“We’re drawing names of two students that are going to ceremonially lower the time capsule into the hole,” Barlow said. “Then two other students will put the first shovels full of dirt on top of it, then the maintenance crew will finish the hole and put the stone on it. We’re hoping the kids will sense that they saw it live and hopefully they'll remember it if it gets unearthed sometime in the future when they’re still around.”
Barlow said the capsule will have a capstone telling what it is, but there’s no specific date when it should be reopened.
“I'm going to leave that to whomever,” he said. “They’ll know it’s there so there won't be any confusion. It will be well marked, and so we’ll see. Maybe they’ll want to open it in 25 years since it was put in the ground at the 25-year mark. Maybe at the 50th; I don’t know.”
Barlow said the capsule will contain laminated photos and documents about the ongoing celebration that marked the 25th anniversary of the school’s completion in 1997.
Thursday will be the day when, 25 years ago, students took a police-escorted bus parade from the old Hawthorne and Eugene Field schools to their new educational home.
Barlow said some thumb drives containing digital information about the school and the 25th anniversary will also be put in the capsule.
“What I’m counting on is there are some companies out there that specialize in taking old digital formats and updating them,” Barlow said. “I was counting on that being the case in 25 years if they reopen it then. We’re printing out as much as we can, but we’re digitizing last year’s yearbook, a multipage thing.”
The capsule will be placed in the area next to two memorial benches outside Steadley school, one that was placed just recently to honor past, present and future staff and one that honors Kitty Estes, a teacher who died of cancer after years of teaching in the district back in the early 2000s.
“The time capsule doesn’t have anything to do with either of those, but that area worked out well to have a secluded spot,” Barlow said. “A spot separated from everything else and one that wouldn’t accidentally be gone over by people working on plants or weed eating or anything.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.