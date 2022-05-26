Swim season opens Memorial Day weekend in Joplin and many area towns.
Joplin will open the season with only Schifferdecker Aquatic Center in operation. Hours will be 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Cunningham Aquatic Center will open later, but only for swim classes, lifeguard training and special events. Ewert Pool will not be operated this season. That is because of a lifeguard shortage Joplin has experienced for several years, according to Paul Bloomberg, the city’s parks and recreation director.
The city has hired and trained 42 lifeguards so far this year, but needs more than twice that number to operate all the pools.
“Our No. 1 priority at the aquatic centers is the safety of our visitors and staff,” Bloomberg said in a city announcement about the pool opening. “We need approximately 90 lifeguards on staff to operate safely. This number may sound high, but many of the staff can only work 15 or 20 hours a week due to their sports and other extracurricular activities.”
With only 42 part-time lifeguards, parks officials will keep several features of Schifferdecker closed until more staff can be hired. The lazy river and the two slides located in that area will be closed until further notice. Because the structures can obstruct lines of sight, multiple lifeguards are required to monitor those pool features.
“It’s great to have many different activities at the pool; however, each feature requires supervision from trained lifeguards,” said Jessica Johnson, recreation coordinator, who oversees Joplin’s aquatics program.
The large pool and two diving boards at Schifferdecker will be open along with the rock-climbing wall, two water slides, two floatable features, and the basketball goal. The children’s water playground area will be open as well as the beach area that offers zero-depth entry.
Planning to replace the pool with Ewert Splash Park will begin later this year, Bloomberg said. The splash park is included in the list of the projects to be done with the quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax projects, which voters renewed last year.
“Splash parks offer a fun water recreational area and are not labor-intensive like aquatic centers, but still provide a great summer activity for our community,” Bloomberg said in the statement.
Even though Schifferdecker is ready to open, the city is still recruiting lifeguards for this year and will hold training sessions in June for applicants.
Johnson said anyone interested in becoming a lifeguard may apply at the city’s human resources department at Joplin City Hall, 602 S. Main, or online at www.joplinmo.org/jobs.
If you go
Schifferdecker Aquatic Center at Fourth Street and Schifferdecker Avenue will be open seven days a week starting Saturday. Hours will be 1 to 6 p.m. daily, with extended hours on Fridays until 8 p.m. Free swim will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
Admission is $5.50 for those 15 and younger and $6.50 for those 16 and older. Children younger than 11 must be accompanied by someone at least 16 years old. Children 2 or younger are admitted free.
Schifferdecker will be closed July 8-10 and July 23-24 for swim meets. During those weekends, Cunningham Aquatic Center will be open to the public.
Season swim passes are available at the Joplin Athletic Complex, 3301 W. First St. Scholarships are available for swim passes to those who meet income guidelines. Passes are $85 for adults and $75 for children and senior citizens.
For more information about the pools, season passes, swim lessons, or prices, go online to www.joplinparks.org or call the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department office at 417-625-4750.
Pittsburg, Carthage
A new splash pad at Schlanger Park in Pittsburg, Kansas, could open by Tuesday, pending the completion of maintenance work, said Jason Cecel, recreation superintendent for the city’s parks and recreation department.
Cecel said this will be the first full year the splash pad will be open after its completion last summer. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
“There used to be a wading pool there several years ago, and that was filled in and we built a splash pad to replace it,” Cecel said. “It’s got multiple water features kids can play in, run under. There’s a button they push and the features go on a variety of patterns. It’s a really neat feature.”
The Pittsburg Aquatic Center at 708 W. Ninth St. opens for the season on Friday and will be open until Aug. 7.
Open swimming is from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday; family swimming time is 5:15 to 7 p.m. Cost is $15 for the family swim time and includes two adults and two children.
Admission for the open swim times is free for children ages 3 and under, $3.25 for children ages 4-15, and $4.25 for people ages 16-54 years. The price goes back to $3.25 for people ages 55 and older.
Carthage’s municipal pool also has some new features this season.
Jonathan Roberts, executive director of the Fair Acres Family Y, which runs the pool, said he wrote a grant that paid for the addition of basketball goals in the shallow end of the pool.
“We bought three basketball goals for the shallow pool so kids can play basketball there,” Roberts said. “We’re also replacing the diving boards, and I’ve written a grant to get a rock-climbing wall, but at this point in the year, the wall probably won’t happen until next year.”
The pool will open on Saturday and remain open until school starts in August. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost is $2 for children and $3 for adults, and free to members of the Fair Acres Family Y. Children under 3 are free as well.
Carthage also has the Central Park wading pool, which is free to use and limited to kids 10 and under accompanied by an adult. Hours will be noon to 4 p.m. weekdays. Roberts said he hopes to have the wading pool open by Tuesday.
Other pools
• CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Bulldog Beach Pool, 203 Valley Lane, will open for the season on Saturday.
Hours of operation are from noon to 7 p.m. seven days a week. It will close the day before school is back in session. It will also be closed on Monday, July 4.
Daily admission is $3.50 per person. Children 2 and younger are free with a paid adult admission. An individual season pass is $60 and a family season pass is $120.
• WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City’s splash pad in King Jack Park, 555 S. Main St., opened to the public on May 11.
It will close for the season on Friday, Sept. 30. Hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free.
• NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Municipal Pool, 416 Fairground Road, will open for the season on Saturday. Hours of operation will be from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $3 for adults, $2 for children ages 6-17, and free for children 5 and younger.
The Big Spring Park wading pool, 309 W. Spring St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. It is limited to children 8 and younger. No lifeguard will be on duty; supervision is required.
• MIAMI, Okla. — The city’s municipal pool will open for the season on Saturday. Hours of operation will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for children 13 and younger.
