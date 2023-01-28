The local Salvation Army Corps has until the end of January to meet its 2023 fundraising goal of $450,000 and preserve the full slate of programs planned to help residents in need in Jasper and Newton counties.
Nathan Hicks, volunteer coordinator for the local Salvation Army, said a substantial amount in donations have come in since the end of the annual Red Kettle campaign, but the local corps is still only at 72% of its 2023 goal, leaving it $126,000 short.
“Our headquarters every year gives all corps offices until the end of January to meet their fundraising efforts,” Hicks said. “That is their budgetary cycle for the next year. That is what we’re working on now, so if we don’t meet that budgetary cycle, we’ll have to make adjustments to our budget in Jasper and Newton counties for the next year. That does affect programming for what we’re able to do in this incoming year.”
Snow, rain and cold weather reduced the number of days the bell ringers could staff the Red Kettles at businesses across the area in the five weeks between the mid-November 2022 campaign kickoff and the last day of the campaign on Christmas Eve, leaving the drive $203,000 short of its goal after Christmas.
A fundraising plea in the week between Christmas and New Years brought in another $77,000, leaving $126,000, or 28%, of the goal remaining to be raised between now and Jan. 31 in order to avoid program cutbacks.
The Red Kettle campaign provides the local Salvation Army Corps with about three-quarters of its annual budget.
“We’re trying one final PSA (public service announcement) just to see what the community is able to support,” Hicks said. “We know these are tight times, but we just want to make sure we’re able to keep everything running at full capacity for our community. If we’re still shy at the end of the month there are certain things that we’ll have to adjust for the incoming year.”
Hicks said people can donate online through a button on the group’s website http://salvationarmyjaspernewton.org. Look for the “Donate” button at the top of the page. People can also donate in person at the Corp’s offices at 2307 Missouri Ave., in Carthage, and 320 E. Eighth St., Joplin.
Hicks said that any donations made locally will stay to help pay for programs in Jasper and Newton counties.
“Those don’t go out anywhere, they stay to help make sure programs stay here locally and support people here locally,” Hicks said. “I know when individuals are looking at donating, they fear it’s going to a main corporation and we want to make sure they know they’re supporting people here locally. They’re helping their local community. If people want to volunteer or help out in any way they can contact me as well. Whether it’s in emergency disaster services or in any of our meal programs or helping at our thrift store or anything like that, they can always contact me,and I can help them with volunteer opportunities as well.”
Hicks can be contacted by phone at 417-624-4528, ext. 108, or by email at Nathan.Hicks@usc.salvationarmy.org.
