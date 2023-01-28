Where the money goes:

Salvation Army Lt. Jennifer Norris, corps officer for Jasper and Newton counties, listed the services provided by the Salvation Army of Jasper and Newton Counties each year and funded in large part by the Red Kettle campaign.

• The group has church services in Joplin on Sunday.

• They’ll be starting a Bible study group in Carthage.

• The group has served over 58,000 cases with social services in the past year.

• They’ve provided housing or rental assistance to more than 1,400 families in the past year.

• They’ve assisted 1,300 families with utility bills.

• They’ve provided clothing vouchers to 3,000 families in the past year.

• The Salvation Army helps with personal grooming needs with a shower and laundry at the Joplin location and personal grooming items available at Joplin and Carthage.

• They have clothing vouchers available.

• They provide housing and utility assistance when the money is available.

• There’s the free daily feeding program with breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday and lunch on Saturday at the Joplin location and sack lunches in Carthage Monday through Thursday.

• They serve 4,000 hot meals a month at the Joplin location.

• They serve a hot lunch to anyone who wants one on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day with more than 225 meals served on each holiday.