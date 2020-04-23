Joplin-area residents should be prepared for the spring storm season with a plan on where to take cover and tuck away the emergency kit, the Joplin/Jasper County emergency preparedness director said.
"This is April going on May, and that is our prime storm season," said Keith Stammer.
Once a tornado warning is issued, people usually have about 10 minutes to take cover. Stammer recommends sheltering in place.
If a person is away from home or driving and has time to get the nearest community shelter, do so, he said. Or go to any nearby building where shelter can be taken, he said.
"What about being in a building with a lot of other people? Then just continue to practice social distancing. Try to stay apart from each other," Stammer said. Wear a mask and use hand sanitizer.
In Joplin, most schools have a community shelter.
In addition to knowing where a person will take shelter in an emergency, people should have an emergency kit prepared.
That kit should contain a change of clothes, some nonperishable food, water, a few doses of medicine and a radio with a battery.
"Take it to the place where you're going to shelter," Stammer said. "And that's called having a plan, be that a closet, an interior room, a bathroom, a lower level, a basement — somewhere with multiple walls between you and the exterior. Another tool that will help community members be prepared for emergencies is an all-hazards NOAA weather alert radio. "These programmable radios operate on electricity with battery backup and can be programmed to receive information for only the counties and topics of interest to the user."
After the Joplin tornado of 2011, it was learned that many people were not aware there was a tornado watch issued that afternoon and an actual warning when a tornado was spotted at the west edge of Joplin. So Stammer recommends that people be aware of the weather forecast.
Stammer said most storms occur between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Information on preparation for storm season can be found on the website for the Joplin-Jasper County Office of Emergency Management at http://www.joplinmo.org/221/Plan-Prepare.
