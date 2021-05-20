Today is the last day to sign up for the Joplin Memorial Run, which will be held Saturday in Cunningham Park as part of the 10-year anniversary to honor the 161 lives lost during the 2011 Joplin tornado.
The registration deadline is 10 p.m. today. Forms and event details can be filled out online at joplinmemorialrun.com.
Packet pickup is slated from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in Cunningham Park, 26th Street and Maiden Lane in Joplin. Late packet pickup will be available from 5:30 to 6:30 a.m. on race day at the park.
The races — the Freeman half marathon, the US Bank relay, the Sparklight 10K, the Liberty 5K and the Sign Designs kids' run — will be held Saturday morning. The half marathon, relay and 10K begin at 6:30 a.m., followed by the 5K at 6:45 a.m. and the kids' run at 11 a.m.
Registration fees are currently $85 for the half marathon, $175 for the half marathon four-person relay, $60 for the 10K, $45 for the 5K, and $15 for the kids' run.
Due to the pandemic, the race will be capped at 2,500 runners. This year’s logo, which is shaped as the number 10, represents the icons of hope that have been used throughout the race series, including the Spirit Tree, the butterfly and the St. Mary’s Catholic Church cross.
Proceeds from this year’s Joplin Memorial Run will go toward the upkeep of area trails such as the Frisco Greenway. The race will go on rain or shine.
Motorists should note that 26th Street will be closed Friday and Saturday from Maiden Lane to Picher Avenue. Buses will run from Homewood Suites and Home2 for runners and spectators. Buses will drop off and pick up at the corner of 26th Street and Maiden Lane.
For more information and a full schedule, visit joplinmemorialrun.com.
