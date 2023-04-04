If you're reading this as soon as it hits your inbox, you still have a little bit of time to get down to your polling place and cast your ballot.
Depending on where you live, you might have a say in whether your county or city implements a 3-cent sales tax on adult recreational marijuana. You might be filling seats on your city council or school board, or electing your mayor.
Exercise your right to vote, if you haven't already.
Otherwise, stay tuned to joplinglobe.com tonight and to Wednesday's print edition for results from today's elections.
We'll also bring you:
- The latest tasty recipes from food columnists Amanda Stone and Cheryle Finley.
- The next organization in our new Nonprofit Spotlight feature.
Have a good Tuesday evening. Stay weather-aware.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.