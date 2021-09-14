In the Globe’s latest Top 10 feature, we pick our favorite books with a Missouri connection, alongside a few community picks as well.
1. A Paddler’s Guide to Missouri, published by Missouri Department of Conservation. All who enjoy Missouri’s outdoors would find the latest edition of “A Paddler’s Guide to Missouri” a welcome addition to the home library. The reference on the state’s rivers, streams and creeks based on “Missouri’s Ozark Waterways” by Oz Hawksley, and expanded, updated and published by the Missouri Department of Conservation, truly has something for almost everyone.
The edition, updated most recently in 2017, features maps of 58 of the state’s waterways, and the basics of locations, difficulty ratings, gradients, access sites, campsites and mileage between points within them all. But it also notes wade-fishing locations, state and national parks and areas, intersecting hiking and backpacking trails, as well as tributaries, springs and caves that bolster and punctuate the streams.
I am a lifelong river rat and have long considered the multiple editions of Hawksley’s painstaking work a bible of sorts — thorough, but not too much.
— Michael Stair, Globe city desk editor
2. “The Elmwood Springs” series, by Fannie Flagg. This four-book series is set in the small fictional Missouri town of Elmwood Springs, in an area not too far from Joplin. It is filled with a delightful cast of characters whose lives readers follow over most of the 20th century and into the 21st. With each reading, I share in all the joys, sorrows and even mysteries of their lives ... and deaths. I wish all of them, from Lordor Nordstrom to Neighbor Dorothy to Aunt Elner, and even poor Tot Whooten, were my own neighbors.
— Laura Horn, reference assistant at the Joplin Public Library
3. “The Shepherd of the Hills,” by Harold Bell Wright. I had never read the book, but did so early this year. I had a signed copy on my shelf that my grandparents had purchased in Branson and given to my parents in the early 1950s. A note in the front of the book documented such.
It was one of the best books I have read in quite a while. So I highly recommend it. I so enjoy the writing from the older books. In many ways, it is so much better than more recent writings.
— Laurie Delano, Joplin
4. “Saddle the Pale Horse: A Novel of the Invasion of Missouri, 1864,” by Darryl Levings. Amazon describes the book this way: “Based on real characters and events, (it) weaves together the Civil War stories of a land where treachery ruled and blood ran and cruelty had no bounds. This was Missouri in 1864: Teenage bushwhackers rode and killed with Jesse James and Quantrill and Bloody Bill, a uniform was no guarantee of a soldier’s allegiance, and officers and men often looked the other way when anyone mentioned the law.
“This richly detailed historical novel follows the Confederate invasion from the day that an aging general’s ragtag army crossed the border from Arkansas. It continues through the death and destruction wrought by pitched battle and by guerrilla raid, and culminates in the massive clashes of arms at Westport and Mine Creek. It includes an extensive collection of photographs, maps and the facts behind this rich, compelling story.”
It is meticulously researched but little known.
— Dan Scott, Joplin
5. “Gone Girl,” by Gillian Flynn. ”Gone Girl” is set in a fictional town named New Carthage, placed closer to Hannibal than Joplin. It is the story of Nick and Amy Dunne, two out-of-work magazine writers who abandon Amy’s family in New York City to move closer to Nick’s family in Missouri. Before marrying Nick, Amy was made famous as the star of her parents’ book series. So when she goes missing five years after the move Midwest, the disappearance catches national attention and puts Nick in a bright spotlight.
Here’s how good of a writer Flynn is: It’s hard to like any of the characters in this book, but the narrative is so fresh and compelling that you can’t help but keep reading. Filled with moments of brutal honestly and heartfelt introspection, Flynn forces examination of relationship norms and communication habits, yet her pacing keeps this novel from lingering at a pulpit. The writing in this clever mystery makes reading the book a worthwhile pursuit, even if you’ve seen the movie.
— Joe Hadsall, Globe digital editor
6. “Rude Pursuits and Rugged Peaks, Schoolcraft’s Ozark Journal, 1818-1819,” edited by Milt Rafferty. When it comes to books about Missouri’s history, it’s hard to beat “Rude Pursuits and Rugged Peaks.” The way Rafferty overlays Henry Rowe Schoolcraft’s journal that chronicled his 1818-19 trek across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas on top of the modern landscape of this same region provides a view and perspective of this part of the Show-Me State that simply cannot be found in any other publication.
Rafferty’s book is a must-read for anyone who’s curious about what southern Missouri was like when the first settlers arrived.
— Francis Skalicky, Southwest Missouri media specialist for the Missouri Department of Conservation
7. “Truman,” by David McCullough. I have been on a quest of sorts to understand what it is that makes a great president.
McCullough’s biography of Truman takes readers through the evolution of a man who was thoroughly unprepared to be president but today ranks as one of the best to hold that office, and the greatest president of the past 75 years, having led the United States though the end of the war and having become the architect of the post-war world that emerged.
The Truman Doctrine, the Marshall Plan and civil rights are just some of Truman’s legacy. How did he do it? McCullough sums up with a quote from journalist Eric Sevareid: “It’s character, just character.”
— Andy Ostmeyer, Globe editor
8. “Life on the Mississippi,” by Mark Twain. In “Life on the Mississippi,” the man who took his name from a term that indicates the safe depth for steamship passage chronicles the challenges and joys of being a riverboat pilot. Twain combines history, science and lush descriptions of nature with social commentary and satire.
The meandering narrative also features plenty of yarns and tall tales. His characteristic humor and wit is well balanced with a deep dive into his knowledge of the landscape and history of this great American waterway. Everyone who knows Mark Twain knows his famous characters Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn, but it is worth spending time getting to know the author a little more through this rich book.
— Michael Beilfuss, assistant professor of English at Missouri Southern State University
9. “Missouri State Parks and Historic Sites: Exploring Our Legacy,” edited by Susan Flader. Looking for a park or other fun site to visit in Missouri? Well, look no further. This beautifully constructed book includes 88 options, with a descriptive and noteworthy essay about each.
In my house, this book is a favorite It sits on our coffee table and is often perused by visitors and utilized to plan future trips. There is no shortage of adventure within its pages, and we get to claim every offering as part of what Missouri has to offer. Readers can learn about local options like Roaring River State Park, where more than half a million visitors try their luck at trout fishing yearly, to ones further afield, like Cuivre River State Park, known for its unique landscape and biological diversity.
— Jeana Gockley, director of the Joplin Public Library
10. “East of Peculiar,” by Suzann Ledbetter. This book is the first in a delightful series set in Missouri. Hannah Garvey gives up the corporate rat race in Chicago to manage Valhalla Springs, a quiet retirement village nestled in the Ozarks — or so she thinks. She certainly did not expect murder and the resident gang of wannabe sleuths that comically try to solve the mystery. Throw in a handsome sheriff and a romance begins.
I love this book by Joplin-born author Suzann Ledbetter. My introduction to the series came about because of my job at the library, where through email correspondence I helped Ledbetter with some research for her last book. She even mentioned my help in the credits.
— Cheryl Smith, reference assistant at the Joplin Public Library
