In honor of the state's bicentennial this month, Joplin Globe staff are recommending their top 10 places to visit in Missouri. From good food and art to outdoor activities and athletic events, there's a little something for everyone here.
1. Missouri Capitol
Most famously, the Capitol holds Thomas Hart Benton murals, but if that's all you see, you would miss a lot. For example, it also has Civil War paintings by N.C. Wyeth, another famous artist.
One of the largest and most prominent murals sits above the gallery in the Missouri House chamber. "The Glory of Missouri at War" was painted by Charles Hoffbauer, a French painter and soldier who fought in the trenches. The painting shows Missourians heading to the front, past a devastated French countryside.
There are busts of famous Missourians inside and the Missouri State Museum on the main floor. The Capitol itself is also a stop on the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail. With the Missouri River rolling by, you can imagine yourself returning to the days of Corps of Discovery, of fur traders and steamboats.
— Andy Ostmeyer, editor
2. Lake of the Ozarks
We love vacationing at the Lake of the Ozarks at least once a year, and our favorite place there is Paradise Tropical Restaurant and Bar. The food is always great (particularly their breakfast buffet), there’s always live music in the background, and there’s just something liberating about driving up to the restaurant in a boat, jumping out to eat, and then casting off for more boating and swimming.
— Kevin McClintock, features editor
3. Busch Stadium
Right in the heart of downtown St. Louis sits a crown jewel that attracts millions from far and wide each year. Busch Stadium features one of the most successful Major League baseball teams in the St. Louis Cardinals. And the hardware speaks for itself: 11 World Series titles, 19 National League pennants and 11 Central Division titles.
It's a ballpark that not only features the St. Louis skyline, but also the Gateway Arch. In front of the stadium, there are a number of bronze statues of Cardinal legends like Stan Musial, Bob Gibson and Lou Brock. You can also browse right across the street at the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame Museum, located within Ballpark Village where hundreds of fans gather before and after games.
Don't miss out. Busch Stadium is just a nice little slice of America.
— Derek Shore, sports reporter
4. Thomas Hart Benton studio
As a photographer, I’m always noticing how light fills a room. The absolute best light I’ve seen is the northern light filtering through the windows of Thomas Hart Benton’s studio in Kansas City.
The Neosho artist’s studio is left untouched, down to the paint brushes in coffee cans, as he left it in 1975. Benton died in the studio after putting the finishing touches on his last painting, “The Sources of Country Music.” It’s easy to see why Benton loved to paint in his Missouri studio when that beautiful light falls across his canvases. Also included on the grounds is Benton’s home, with his paintings, sculptures and favorite baby grand piano.
Benton’s home and studio are located at 3616 Belleview in Kansas City. The park offered tours of Benton's dwellings before the pandemic; currently, only the visitors center is open, with a 10-minute video of the grounds being offered in place of the tour.
— Roger Nomer, photographer
5. Osage Village State Historic Site
The Osage Village State Historic Site in Vernon County is among the least-visited of Missouri’s parks and historic sites, but worth a stop.
There’s a lichen-coated boulder bulging out of the ground, and on it are two narrow grooves and two small circular depressions, hinting at the extraordinary history that unfolded nearly three centuries ago. This is where first contact was made between the Osage, a powerful Native American tribe on the edge of the Plains, and European explorers.
In the 1940s, a local farmer realized from artifacts he collected at the site that he had something out of the ordinary and protected it from plowing, eventually contacting archaeologists. Those first excavations uncovered post holes and trench refuse pits containing ash, debris and animal bone. More features, including evidence of ceremonial buildings, were discovered in the 1960s.
No one knows for sure just how big the village was; according to state park literature, perhaps 2,000 to 3,000 people lived there, in about 200 lodges. The Brown Site, as it is also known, would have been probably the largest Osage village, according to archaeologists, and the one that they occupied the longest.
— Andy Ostmeyer, editor
6. Arabia Steamboat Museum
Kansas City is home to plenty of top-notch museums, but the most unique, at least for me, is the Arabia Steamboat Museum.
This steamboat sank in 1856, leaving 200 tons of cargo deep in the Missouri River. More than 130 years later, in 1988, that cargo was discovered, making it the largest collection of pre-Civil War artifacts found in the world.
The treasures unearthed can now be found inside the museum, 400 Grand Blvd.
— Kevin McClintock, features editor
7. Johnson's Shut-Ins
Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park is definitely one of my favorite places in Missouri. If swimming, hiking and camping are on your radar, this place is second to none in Missouri and mostly likely well beyond.
The East Fork of the Black River in south-central Missouri over what might have be an eon has carved a canyon through a granite mountain and left a water park that could not be created by man with millions of dollars. One can stand on top of what is at least a 50-foot, sheer-granite cliff and see the gravel bottom of a pool that is at least 20 feet deep. The formation, over which water as clear as air flows, features slides, slick flumes, chutes, potholes, falls, cascades, narrows and seemingly bottomless pools in the smooth rock.
The park is open year-round but is busy in the summertime, especially on weekends and holidays. The park's campground is relatively new and has plenty of amenities.
The park is near Pilot Knob and Ironton; it can be accessed via Route N off of Missouri Highway 21. Elephant Rocks State Park is nearby and also can be accessed from Highway 21, making the two perfect for an outing over a long weekend.
— Michael Stair, city desk editor
8. Grinders Pizza
Grinders Pizza, 417 E. 18th St. in Kansas City, was featured on the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” And it's not your ordinary pizza joint.
Owner and founder Jeffrey “Stretch” Rumaner opened the eclectic restaurant in the Crossroads Arts District in downtown Kansas City in 2004. Rumaner is a sculptor and artist who incorporates his passion for art and music with his love for food in a unique venue. The restaurant is decorated with his sculptures and even has an outdoor space for live music and entertainment.
Whether you’re looking for a wide variety of rotating beer or specialty New York-style pizzas, Grinders is the spot to check out.
— Kimberly Barker, news reporter
9. Current, Jack's Fork and Eleven Point rivers
Between them, nearly 180 miles of Ozark rivers are protected and in the public domain. The National Park Service is steward of the Current and Jack's Fork, known as Ozark National Scenic Riverways. The Current was the first river in the country given the brand "national river," and it and the Jack's Fork became the country's first federally protected rivers. The nearby Eleven Point was one of the nation's inaugural National Wild and Scenic Rivers, now under the stewardship of the U.S. Forest Service.
The rivers themselves are home to a wide range of wildlife, including elk, bears, eagles and hellbenders. You can find along them protected groves of old-growth white oak and shortleaf pine, caves, and some of the largest springs in the world.
Mills, cabins, farms and more, from two centuries of European settlement, are also preserved at Ozark National Scenic Riverways, as are many Native American sites to tell their story as well.
— Andy Ostmeyer, editor
10. Shoal Creek
If you're just not in the mood to travel far to see the best Missouri has to offer, head over to Shoal Creek. There's something there for everyone — and it's free.
Shoal Creek in south Joplin boasts Grand Falls, the largest continuously flowing natural waterfall in Missouri. As the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau puts it, this natural beauty "plunges 12 feet down a 163-foot-wide ledge of solid chert before crashing into jagged crags and then flowing peacefully to the south."
Speaking of chert, stop by the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center to view the glades, a desertlike habitat at Wildcat Park that just happens to be one of the largest remaining areas of chert in the world. Set off in any direction from the trails starting in the park; they'll loop you around Shoal Creek and the bluffs, crossing both the old Redings Mill bridge and the former low-water bridge.
And if it's activities, classes or educational experiences you're after, stay in touch with the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Wildcat Glades Friends Group to see what they're offering.
— Emily Younker, managing editor
