1. Listen to radio, television or NOAA weather radio reports for updates on the weather and other emergency information, such as where to get emergency housing, food, first aid, clothing and financial assistance.
2. Wear several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight warm clothing rather than one layer of heavy clothing. The outer garments should be tightly woven and water repellent. Wear mittens, which are warmer than gloves. Wear a hat. Cover your mouth with a scarf to protect your lungs. Protect your lungs from extremely cold air by covering your mouth when outdoors. Try not to speak unless absolutely necessary.
3. Keep dry. Change wet clothing frequently to prevent a loss of body heat. Wet clothing loses all of its insulating value and transmits heat rapidly.
4. Eat regularly and drink ample fluids, but avoid caffeine and alcohol.
5. Watch for signs of cold-related illnesses, and seek medical help if needed. Symptoms of frostbite include loss of feeling and white or pale appearance in extremities such as fingers, toes, earlobes and the tip of the nose. Symptoms of hypothermia include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, incoherence, slurred speech, drowsiness and apparent exhaustion.
6. Avoid overexertion when shoveling snow. Overexertion can bring on a heart attack, which is a major cause of death in the winter. If you must shovel snow, stretch before going outside and take frequent breaks.
7. Drive only if absolutely necessary. If you must drive, check the Missouri Department of Transportation’s website, modot.mo.gov, for road conditions, or call the Missouri Road Condition Report line at 888-275-6636. Travel in the day, don’t travel alone and keep others informed of your schedule. Stay on main roads and avoid back-road shortcuts. If you need assistance while on the road, call the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s emergency report line by dialing *55 on your cellphone.
8. If you become trapped in your car, turn on hazard lights and hang a distress flag from the radio antenna or window. Remain in your vehicle, which is where rescuers are most likely to find you. Run the engine and heater about 10 minutes each hour to keep warm. When the engine is running, open an upwind window slightly for ventilation and periodically clear snow from the exhaust pipe to protect against possible carbon monoxide poisoning. In extreme cold, use road maps, seat covers and floor mats for insulation. Drink fluids to avoid dehydration.
9. If you do not have heat at home, temporarily close off some rooms and remain in one area of the residence. Maintain ventilation when using kerosene heaters to avoid a buildup of toxic fumes. Refuel kerosene heaters outside and keep them at least 3 feet from flammable objects.
10. Watch for frozen pipes. If the pipes freeze, remove any insulation or layers of newspapers and wrap pipes in rags. Completely open all faucets and pour hot water over the pipes, starting where they were most exposed to the cold or where the cold was most likely to penetrate.
