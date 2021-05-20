Joplin's strides since the historic 2011 tornado will be celebrated and the deaths of 161 residents as a result of the storm will be remembered during events to be held Friday and Saturday.
Those who died will be remembered through the Joplin Memorial Run on Saturday morning and at a community ceremony to be held at 5:15 p.m. Saturday in Cunningham Park.
Former Gov. Jay Nixon, who led the state's response to help Joplin after the storm, will be the keynote speaker at the ceremony.
All of the events will be centered around what is considered to be ground zero at Cunningham Park. Because of that, 26th Street from St. John’s Boulevard to Maiden Lane will be closed beginning at 2 p.m. Friday and lasting through Saturday evening.
Friday's events:
• Joplin Memorial Run Expo from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cunningham Park, 26th Street and Maiden Lane.
• Memorial flags for the 161 who died will be on display along the path in the park.
• Food trucks will be open.
• Pickup for Joplin Memorial Run registration packets.
• Live music by Dance Monkey Dance from 4 to 5:45 p.m. with recorded music from 5:45 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Saturday's events:
• Joplin Memorial Run at 6:30 a.m. The run begins and ends at Cunningham Park.
• Community activities and awareness to be offered by Convoy of Hope, the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the Joplin Humane Society and the Salvation Army, 3 to 5 p.m. at the park.
• "Wings of Strength: Family Healing, Creating and Sharing" from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Cunningham Park.
• "Healing Through Art" at 4 p.m. in park tent. The family crafting event is for all ages to create remembrance butterflies. They will be used to decorate the event stage as a visual memorial to those who lost their lives in the tornado and as a symbol of Joplin's transformation.
• Food trucks will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The program and memorial service begins at 5:15 p.m. and includes:
• Welcome by Mayor Ryan Stanley.
• Presentation of colors by the Joplin First Responder Color Guard, which includes members of the Joplin Fire Department, the Joplin Police Department and Metro Emergency Transit System.
• National anthem by Christy Beebe.
• Invocation by the Rev. Aaron Brown.
• Reading of the 161 names of the deceased.
• A moment of silence at 5:41 p.m. in observance of the time the tornado first struck.
• Tolling of the bells by the Joplin Fire Department.
• "Amazing Grace" played by the Tulsa Fire Department Bagpipe Band.
• "Moving Toward Recovery," remarks by former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon.
• "Joplin Today," remarks by Mayor Ryan Stanley; "Hope Center for Disaster Recovery," by Jane Cage; and "Looking toward the Future," by City Manager Nick Edwards.
• Benediction by council member and former Mayor Gary Shaw.
