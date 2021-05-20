There were thousands of survivors of the 2011 tornado — people who were injured but miraculously lived, people whose homes were destroyed, people who lost loved ones.
How are they faring 10 years later?
Reporter Kevin McClintock tackles that question. In his story, which will be published in Friday's print edition and online at joplinglobe.com, we'll hear from a couple who lost their home, a man who lost his parents, a man who lost his leg, and two cousins who nearly lost their lives. You won't want to miss their incredible stories.
We'll also bring you:
- Details about a tornado-related exhibit that has returned to Spiva Center for the Arts for a short time.
- A roundup of events scheduled for Friday and Saturday to commemorate the tornado anniversary.
- The latest in the ongoing battle for Medicaid expansion in the state of Missouri.
Have a nice Thursday evening.
