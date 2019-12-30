Heavy rain, deadly tornadoes, near-record flooding, near-record warmth on Christmas Day — you name it, the region saw it all this year.
Whether it was the EF3 tornado that touched down in Carl Junction on the eighth anniversary of the Joplin tornado or the catastrophic flooding that closed dozens of businesses in Miami, Oklahoma, 2019 was a year of unforgettable weather.
“As we went through the year, 2019 wasn’t necessarily packed full of a lot of events, but the events that we did have were fairly impactful,” said Gene Hatch, meteorologist with the National Weather Service station in Springfield.
The year started off normally with winter temperatures, and by the end of February, severe storms and ice developed across the region.
“We had quite a bit of area there during that time frame (February) where we had a pretty good wind and hail event followed quickly by some ice accumulations, especially in the Joplin area,” Hatch said. “Joplin had anywhere from a quarter to half an inch of ice on pretty much everything after the storms went through.”
Hatch said a few fairly large events hit in March, including a large storm system on March 24 that brought hail across the Joplin and Springfield area.
Tornadoes, flooding
The first tornado outbreak of the year occurred when 28 tornadoes touched down April 30 across Southwest Missouri and the Missouri Ozarks. Most were categorized as EF0 or EF1 tornadoes, including those that were confirmed near Wheaton, Purdy, Cassville and Miller.
“I think that was the second-most tornadoes that we’ve had in a 24-hour period across Southwest Missouri,” Hatch said. “We had storm reports that began just after 1 p.m. that day, and those storms moved through the area, finally exiting east of West Plains after midnight. It was a very long day, that’s for sure.”
As spring progressed, the storm systems refused to let up, and another period of tornadic activity occurred May 20-22. Hatch said 14 tornadoes were reported in the region during that three-day period.
A tornado on May 22 killed three people near Golden City in Barton County — Kenneth Gene Harris, 86, Opal Paulene Harris, 83, and Betty Berg, 56, all of Golden City.
Also, on the eighth anniversary of the Joplin tornado, an EF3 tornado with wind speeds up to 140 mph ravaged the Briarbrook community at about 8 p.m., damaging 317 homes.
“On May 20, we reported three tornadoes,” Hatch said. “On the 21st, we had four and on the 22nd, we had seven. Once we get past May 22, there really wasn’t a whole lot.”
Heavy rain also occurred in late May in Northeast Oklahoma that flooded dozens of businesses and homes near East Steve Owens Boulevard. Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College officials said they had more than $500,000 worth of damage from floodwaters.
Year of rain
Joplin nearly surpassed its record for the amount of rainfall within a year. Rainfall as of Monday stood at 62.44 inches, making it the fourth wettest year on record. The wettest record year in Joplin was 1985, with 65.2 inches.
“We did have a lot of rain this year,” Hatch said. “Over the course of June, July and August, we had 20.74 inches of rainfall. This was the ninth wettest summer in Joplin during the month of July. The wettest summer was 25.21 inches in 1905, but the normal average amount of rainfall that Joplin can expect to receive in an average summer is 13.02 inches.”
The wet weather caused humidity with high heat indexes, sometimes reaching triple digits, throughout the summer. The heat came on the heels of July, which was the hottest month measured on Earth since records began in 1880, although temperatures did not hit 100 degrees in Joplin.
Severe storms and tornadoes developed in the region again Oct. 20-21, producing eight tornadoes, according to Hatch.
The year ended with another near-record.
Christmas Day reached a high of 70 degrees in Joplin.
“It was one of the warmest Christmases across the area for most locations,” Hatch said. “The record warmest Christmas occurred in 2016 when it got to 72 degrees. It was very close to a record high.”
Year of tornadoes
Oklahoma set a record for the number of tornadoes in one year. As of Monday, 147 tornadoes had been recorded throughout the state in 2019. An EF0 formed in Broken Arrow on Saturday, bumping up the record number. The previous record was 145 tornadoes in 1999, according to chief meteorologist Travis Meyer of the CBS affiliate in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
