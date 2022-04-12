SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Neosho-based Opal Foods continued its Easter tradition on Tuesday, donating more than 20,000 dozen eggs to Ozarks Food Harvest for distribution across Southwest Missouri.
With this year's donation of more than 240,000 eggs, Opal Foods has now donated more than 4 million eggs to the Springfield-based food bank since 2008.
The company, a franchisee of Eggland's Best, is headquartered in Neosho and has hundreds of employees across Missouri, Colorado and Iowa. It was formed in 2014 through a partnership with AGR Partners, Rose Acre Farms and Weaver Brothers.
“The Opal Foods team is proud to celebrate our 14th year of partnering with Ozarks Food Harvest during the Easter season,” said Phillip Hutchinson, controller of Opal Foods, in a statement. “We are also happy to be able to supply a nutritious product, packed with protein, to the families of Southwest Missouri.”
Eggs are one of the most requested food items from clients because of their high-protein content, nutrient density and versatility, said Jordan Browning, public information officer with Ozarks Food Harvest. The donation is all the more valuable this year because the price of eggs has increased dramatically in the past few months, he said.
"Protein is an important part of Ozarks Food Harvest’s distribution because it can be one of the most expensive items for families to purchase, and it’s such a vital component to a healthy diet," he said in an email to the Globe. "By providing food, we’re helping families not have to make the choice every month between food, utilities or rent."
Ozarks Food Harvest is the Feeding America food bank for Southwest Missouri, serving 270 hunger-relief organizations across 28 counties. According to its website, local member agencies include Crosslines in Joplin and Carthage, Feeding Inc. in Carthage, First Baptist Church in Sarcoxie, Helping Hands Ministries in Carl Junction, the Help Center in Neosho, the Seneca Food Pantry, and a number of after-school programs and programs serving senior citizens.
Officials with the food bank say that 1 in 5 children and 1 in 6 adults in their service area face hunger.
“Opal Foods' egg donation comes at a perfect time as folks in our community continue to face increased prices for groceries,” said Bart Brown, president and CEO of Ozarks Food Harvest, in a statement. “We’re so grateful for their continued partnership to help us provide food to our 270 hunger-relief partners across the Ozarks.”
The eggs were delivered free of charge by Certified Express Inc., of Neosho.
