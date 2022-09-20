Enrollment continues to drop at Missouri Southern State University, according to official fall data released Tuesday.
There are 4,155 students enrolled in classes this semester, the university reported in a news release. That compares with a fall 2021 headcount of 4,358, a drop of 4.6%, and a fall 2020 headcount of 5,045, a drop of 17.6%.
Enrollment at Missouri Southern has dropped more than 30% since fall 2018, when the number of students taking classes there topped 6,000.
MSSU officials said Tuesday that one bright spot is new student enrollment for this semester, which is up 4.67% over last fall.
“We are delighted to see a substantial increase in new students choosing Missouri Southern this fall. Clearly, the quality of the university’s academic programs, our engaging student experience and Missouri Southern’s affordability are resonating with students from the Four States and beyond,” President Dean Van Galen said in a statement.
In a follow-up email to the Globe, a university spokesperson said officials attribute the increase in new student enrollment to recently launched initiatives like the MOSO Merit Scholarship, which provides up to $20,000 in financial aid to qualified students, and Green and Gold tours, during which MSSU leaders, faculty and staff travel to meet with prospective students in area towns.
An increase specifically in the number of new international students this year could be based on new partnerships and marketing initiatives, said the spokesperson, Bethany Kendrick, director of communications and external relations.
Officials said they have rolled out several more initiatives this fall that they hope will boost enrollment going forward.
• MSSU and Kansas City University recently expanded an existing partnership that allows qualified students to complete their baccalaureate degree at MSSU with an accelerated, three-year program and then transition directly into the medical or dental school at KCU-Joplin.
• A new adult degree completion program has been approved for a $30,000 Institutional Workforce Enhancement Grant by the Missouri Scholarship and Loan Foundation. The program helps adult learners who wish to finish school by offering tailored degrees and certifications.
• The university's Board of Governors earlier this month announced the launch of a $31.5 million capital campaign to support student scholarships, student success, a student activity center, academic and athletic programs, immersive learning opportunities and a health science innovation center.
"The university has taken several steps in addressing enrollment concerns," Kendrick said in an email when asked about overall enrollment decline. "Cross-campus input and initiatives ... have aided in seeing positive trends for enrollment in some areas. The university continues to move forward with new academic programs and opportunities, keeping student success in the forefront of all we do at Missouri Southern."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.