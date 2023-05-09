A sports and events center was recommended as the choice for drawing more visitor and tourism traffic to Joplin in a tourism study unveiled Monday night at a work session of City Council.
That was the conclusion by consultants from CSL International, Richard Cutting-Miller and Tyler Othen. The study was sought by the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Joplin Sports Authority and the Southwest Missouri Lodging Association.
The consultants detailed four types of attractions for consideration, but their numbers bore out a conclusion that a sports and event center or an indoor sports center, while more expensive, could produce more business and draw more people.
Because operation costs would exceed revenues for any of the ventures, Othen said construction costs would have to be provided and there would have to be some kind revenue subsidy that could entail grants, city funding, naming rights and other advertising revenue.
There also has been discussion that the Southwest Missouri Lodging Association might support a lodging tax increase to bring more business to their establishments.
But no subsidy or specific amount of tax increase for a venue was listed in the report or discussed.
Spokesmen for the sports authority and the lodging association were not available Tuesday to discuss their reaction to the information provided by the study or possible funding sources.
Here’s the breakdown on the types of facilities that were examined in the report and the cost and revenue projections provided:
Sports and events center
A sports and events center, which the consultants compared to one in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, is built like a field house with high ceilings and a convertible floor as a multipurpose building for sports, trade shows or other events.
The study projected that it could draw from 222,000 to 296,000 visitors and fill 22,000 to 29,000 hotel room stays a year.
• Cost: $350 per square foot for about $45.5 million.
• Features: A 78,000-square-foot exhibit hall that could convert to six hardwood courts with retractable or portable bleachers. An 8,000-square-foot ballroom that could be subdivided into individual rooms. About 10,000 square feet in hospitality space with food and beverage, and 34,000 square feet of storage.
• Usage: From 226 to 284 events per year, 10 to 14 public or consumer shows, five to eight convention/trade shows, 34 to 46 amateur sports tourneys, 40 banquets or meetings, 40 to 50 banquets or meetings along with some agricultural events, civic or cultural events, and other uses.
• Financial projections: $1.2 million to $1.8 million in operating revenue, $1.4 million to $1.5 million in operating costs. From 183 to 251 new jobs. $1 million to $1.4 million in new tax revenue.
Indoor sports center
• Cost to build: $310 per square foot or about $40.3 million.
• Features: 45,000 square feet of courts with indoor turf, 10,000 square feet of space for meetings, training, or esports and 40,000 square feet of storage.
• Usage: To host 39 to 58 tournaments per year, league games, camps, clinics and rentals.
• Financial projections: Revenue estimated at $1.5 million to more than $2 million. Operational costs of about $1.9 million to $2.3 million. From 205 to 286 new jobs, and $1.1 million to $1.5 million in new tax revenue.
Amphitheater
An amphitheater would cost much less to build and operate but generate fewer visitors and less revenue, according to the report.
A 5,000-capacity venue would provide fixed seating for 3,000 and lawn seating for 2,000 on about 1.5 acres.
• Cost: $110 per square foot or about $7.2 million.
• Usage: From 35 to 49 events per year that would include concerts, comedy acts, local performances and community events.
• Financial projections: Revenue is forecast at about $1 million to $1.5 million a year. Operational costs would be about about $1.3 million to $1.4 million. The operations would create 57 to 83 jobs and produce an estimated $226,300 to $330,900 in new tax revenue.
Convention center
The consultants looked at a convention center operation that would offer an exhibit hall of 20,000 square feet with 8,000 square feet of ballroom and meeting space, and 27,000 square feet of before-event hospitality space along with storage.
• Cost: $725 per square foot or $39.9 million.
• Usage: From 169 to 240 events per year including 16 to 22 state or regional conventions, five or six consumer shows, 50 to 70 banquets, 80 to 120 meetings and other events.
• Financial projections: Operating revenues are projected at $935,000 to $1.3 million. Costs would be about $1.5 million to $1.7 million. Projections are it would provide 117 to 159 new jobs and $637,900 to $866,700 in new tax revenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.