The first basketball game of the 25th annual Freeman Lady Eagle Classic tournament became a teaching exercise for students in some of Joplin High School’s clubs and organizations as well as a chance for students to get out of the classroom and support their girls basketball team.
Joplin High School, Franklin Technical Center and the DECA program brought back the “Day Out of School” basketball game at the Joplin Lady Eagles’ first round game against Blue Valley West on Thursday, rewarding high school students who have exhibited good behavior and good attendance this semester.
More than 2,000 students were expected to attend the game, which was held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Kaminsky Gym.
Students in the DECA and FBLA programs as well as the sports entertainment and marketing class planned the activities held before, during and after the game, contacted and solicited sponsors, and then put the events on at the game.
“This event spawned from an idea by some of the coaches and different groups and organizations in the school that they wanted the opportunity to get the entire school together to support and honor one another,” said Assistant Principal Jacob Williams. “We counted and there are some 12 or 13 different student groups that are involved in the organization of events. So it really ties in a bunch of students and student groups into one school-wide event.”
Students in the DECA program for marketing students, the FBLA program for future business leaders and the sports entertainment and marketing class solicited sponsors and organized games and activities between the quarters and at halftime during the game.
The stands were filled with Joplin High School students cheering on the Lady Eagles.
“We have a lot of basketball games, but today in particular we wanted it to be more than just a basketball game,” said senior Colton Green, a member of DECA and vice president of FBLA. “We have 14 different student activities involved whether it was ROTC, choir, we have band here, the yearbook is participating, DECA, FBLA, the sports marketing team, they’re all here.
“We all worked really hard together to make it happen, but DECA and sports marketing team, we went out and found great sponsors for this, Schnelle Heating and Air, they donated a ton, we got all our T-shirts through them. Andy’s Frozen Custard, they donated 500 treats to us. It was all student-led, we reached out to all the vendors, sponsors. It was great and an opportunity to show the school and clubs what we do.”
Andalynn Gaston, senior president of FBLA and a member of DECA, said students planned games and activities to entertain the crowd between the quarters and at halftime.
The played games like red light green light and a game where a student was blindfolded, spun in circles, then had to find Eddie the Eagle at midcourt.
The students worked with sponsors to gather prizes to give in the games and worked with school district administration to publicize the event.
“It’s a lot of real world experience we can go put on college applications or job applications, hey, I planned a whole school event with however many kids were involved,” Gaston said. “We get to use it for our FBLA project, we get to talk about it which is so big. There’s not always a lot of examples of our work that we can put into those DECA and FBLA projects, and now we can.”
Astrid Cardenas, a senior in the sports marketing class, said it was it was fun to plan this event to help students support each other.
“This is a student-run event,” Cardenas said. “We have help from some of the coaches and teachers, but it’s mostly student-run. I think it’s very important to have this kind of fun event where everyone can sit and watch with their friends while supporting our school team at the same time.”
Ty Beebe, another senior in the sports marketing class, said he got the chance to see from the planning perspective some of the things that happen to make sporting events even more entertaining.
“It allows the students in the class to get a perspective on what professionals have to do,” Beebe said. “In a professional basketball game you have the halftime games, games between quarters and that kind of stuff. Different things like under your seats and that stuff. It allows us to kind of get a perspective and understanding of everything that’s put into that.”
The students will do this again at a boys basketball game in January and they’ve already learned lessons they’ll use next time.
“We got to learn what it means and how we get all the sponsorships, how we get all those names on the back of the t-shirts, how we get money for the games at football games and basketball games,” Beebe said. “We learned the back story on how all of that happens.”
