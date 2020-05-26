Mothers in crisis will now have the opportunity to build lasting memories with their children while focusing on bettering their futures with the opening of the new Washington Family Hope Center this week.
Prior to the project, Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission could extend a helping hand to homeless mothers but not to their children. All of that will change June 1 when the first two families plan to move in at 1112 E. Second St. in Joplin where they’ll receive basic necessities such as housing, child care and job preparation to help get them back on their feet. The average stay per family is estimated to be nine months to a year.
“Our hope is that families who leave here are self-sufficient and aren’t reliant on the government or other people to have a home for themselves,” said Matt Ingle, director of Washington Family Hope Center. “We want to be hope dealers and give people hope in these (crisis) situations that they’re coming out of.”
The grand opening celebration for the center is slated with a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Thursday. An open house will follow along with building tours for the public until 6 p.m. Refreshments and live music during lunch and dinner hours will be provided. The event is open to all, but guests are encouraged to wear masks, use hand sanitizer and practice social distancing.
In March 2017, the nonprofit SOS Ministries purchased the former Washington Education Center for $1 from the Joplin School District. Watered Gardens took ownership of the property in January 2018 with the objective to transform it into temporary housing for families. The main portion of construction was officially wrapped up two months ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the grand opening date back from April to the end of May, according to Travis Hurley, director of advancement at Watered Gardens.
“The Mabee Foundation out of Tulsa kicked in the last $240,000,” Hurley said. “We had a year to raise the rest of it, which was all part of the capital campaign. We had some in-kind donations, approximately $26,555. I think over and above that, we may have had more come in at the last minute over the last couple months. When people learned we were doing this, it was a very easy thing to share and receive generous responses from people.”
James Whitford, co-founder and executive director of Watered Gardens, said the mission has seen an increase in calls from mothers with children in need of shelter since 2016, which made staff realize the demand for such a service and what it can bring to the community.
"When we open this facility and when Matt and his team begin their work with their volunteers, to minister the people who are here, it's going to change the trajectory for children, children who would grow up and maybe end up at Watered Gardens in middle age at the Outreach Center, struggling with chronic poverty, addiction issues," he said.
Building floor plan
The first floor, which is an estimated 10,600 square feet, has been renovated to provide six family units with 30 beds, a commercial kitchen, a full laundry room, a dining room and commons area, a day care center, a classroom area, and an indoor playground. Like the rest of Watered Gardens facilities, Ingle said, the center follows the "earn it" mentality.
"It doesn't cost anything to stay here, but they'll be working on things in partnership with us to earn their stay," he said.
Each of the six resident rooms has a bathroom with a shower and is fully furnished with a table and seating area, bunk beds and a treble bed system, which has an additional three beds to sleep extra children. All of the rooms have a refrigerator and a microwave.
The furnishings for the rooms were provided by community donations, and placards above the doors note who helped contribute to the cause.
“I have stayed at hotels that aren’t nearly as nice,” Ingle said.
"We have four families who have turned in applications to move in. At this point, we’re going to probably stage them in, maybe do two the first week and two of the following week," Ingle said. "People can access an application here or they can go by our Outreach Center at Fifth and Kentucky, pick those up and turn them in at either place, as well.”
Hurley said the renovation project was estimated at $1.2 million, and came in at $1,177,175. The project was completed without incurring any debt, he added.
“We’ve already reallocated some of those funds to get the indoor playground in, and we have plans for phase two that we want to do outside,” Hurley said.
Beautification of the grounds is phase two, in which a playground, a courtyard, a trail and a community garden are planned. Renovation of the upstairs, which has another 8,500 square feet of space to accommodate families, will be phase three of the project. Ingle said the last phase won’t be tackled until a few years down the road.
"It's a good starting place," Whitford said. "When you're a mom and you have kids, maybe you're sleeping on a couch that's not safe, in a place you shouldn't be or find yourself on the streets and need a place you can go. What a blessing to have a facility like this to come into and take a breath of fresh air and rest your head, your heart and your soul."
Donor Club
While visiting the center Thursday, guests are encouraged to join the Donor Club where they can become one-night sponsors to help fund a room at any of the Watered Gardens campuses that provide beds. One night of shelter costs $15. The day of the open house, members of the public can take a keychain and sign up to become partners. Travis Hurley, director of advancement for Watered Gardens, said to fund one room at the Washington Family Hope Center for a year costs approximately $27,375. For more information, visit wateredgardens.org/hope.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.