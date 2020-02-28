NEOSHO, Mo. — The overhead ductwork, electrical wiring and rafters in the band room at Neosho High School are fully exposed. Below that is a grid of rails intended to hold ceiling tiles, but not a single tile is placed in them.
Band Director Dan Duffield said on Thursday the tiles were removed to help mitigate the volume of his band classes. When the tiles were in place, sound was reflected back too harshly on his students and himself, he said, leading to headaches.
That wouldn't be a problem if they had a classroom that was actually designed for band students, instead of the one they are in now, he said.
The band room was one of several stops on a tour Thursday designed to showcase needs addressed in an upcoming ballot issue. The district is asking for a 39-cent increase to its levy for a number of building upgrades across the district, and many of those are planned for the high school.
In addition to the band room, the high school tour featured stops at:
• Its theater, which seats about 320 — not enough to hold one of the school's class groups, much less the entire school. Larger theater and musical performances are held in the school's cafetorium, or cafeteria and commons area.
• Locker rooms surrounding the gymnasium. Athletic Director Brandi Arthur demonstrated how the facilities were cramped and how the district adjusts when hosting tournaments where both boys and girls teams play.
• The field house used by football and baseball players, where varsity football coach Leon Miller pointed out water damage, insufficient cooling and poor sight lines for monitoring players.
Similar tours were given at the middle school, Field Early Childhood Center, and Benton and Central elementary schools. Attendees were shown the rooms where students are taken in the event of an emergency.
After the tours, members of the school district and Neosho's Future 2.0, a campaign group working in support of the levy increase, presented a program and answered questions about an estimated $22 million worth of projects, including a 1,500-seat performing arts center, expanded classrooms and storage for band, choir and music students, indoor training area, field house and locker room renovations, and a concessions plaza at the high school. The project also calls for safe rooms at Benton and Central elementary schools, Neosho Middle School and Field Early Childhood Center.
A handful of people attended the Q&A, and expressed support for the ballot measure.
"I'm slanted in my thinking because I think this is something that's badly needed," said Dallas Kelly, who taught in the high school for 29 years before retiring in the ’90s. "It's a gigantic step, but it sounds well planned, and all those things are needed. My only negative is that we didn't keep up with our facilities through the years."
Another person who expressed support for the measure is Aaron Decker, a worship pastor for First Baptist Church in Neosho. The class of 2003 graduate played football and performed in the choir, so the upgrades to the high school meant a lot to him.
"Primarily, though, it boils down to safety for students," Decker said. "The shelters are the most important thing."
Other community members have expressed support through campaign donations. The campaign group had raised $23,778.95 as of Feb. 20, according to a report filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission. The largest donors include $5,000 from Rudy and Dorthy Farber; $3,500 from K&S Wire; $2,500 from Phillip and Tiffany Slinkard; and $2,000 each from Guaranty Bank, Community Bank and Trust, First Community Bank and Arvest Bank.
Chett Daniel, a co-leader of Neosho's Future 2.0, said he felt the campaign was going well, similar to a successful campaign in 2015 for a new elementary school.
"It seems like the community understands the need to invest in students for the future of the community," Daniel said. "It doesn't seem like I'm answering nearly as many questions about why this is needed."
Another night of tours and programs at each school has been set for March 26. Daniel said a campaign rally for passing out yard signs and featuring performances from the high school's band and choir students has been set for 6 p.m. Thursday at Northwood Arts and Event.
Tax impact
If approved by voters April 7,the district would increase its operating levy to $3.14 and leave its debt service levy at 60 cents, for a total levy of $3.74 per $100 of assessed valuation, with no sunset on the operating levy upon completion of the projects. The owner of a $100,000 home would pay $710.60 annually in school taxes. That same homeowner now pays $636.50.
Because the district proposes a lease-purchase arrangement instead of general obligation bonds to fund construction costs, a simple majority is needed for passage. The district plans to use money raised by the levy to also ensure competitive salaries for teachers and other professionals.
