CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage Water & Electric Plant will host its annual Tower 2 Tower Run at 8 a.m. Saturday.
The event features a 5K race and a 1-mile fun run. Prizes will be awarded to the top male and female runners and to the top runners in each age group.
The course will start at the south CWEP water tower on George E. Phelps Boulevard and will lead runners past the historic Main Street water tower before wrapping back around.
Register at https://register.chronotrack.com/r/72145.
CWEP began hosting this annual run in May 2018 in honor of Drinking Water Week, which raises awareness of the benefits of local tap water. All proceeds will be donated to Water for People, an organization that promotes the development of high-quality drinking water and sanitation services for all.
Details: 417-237-7344.
