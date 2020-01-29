Towns nationwide are fighting roof and nail for the opportunity to appear on a new HGTV television show that will help make over an entire town. Carthage and Lamar are among those that believe they have what it takes to make the cut.
The six-episode series, “Home Town Takeover,” is set to premiere on HGTV in 2021. In the show, family homes and public spaces such as parks, local businesses and recreation spots will be renovated in one lucky community.
Ben and Erin Napier, hosts of the HGTV show “Home Town,” have helped transform and beautify their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. The popular show has sparked the interest of people in other communities who have requested the transformation of their lifelong abodes. The husband and wife team offer a variety of skills and restored a 1925 Craftsman-style cottage as newlyweds.
Erin Napier is an artist with a degree in graphic design, and Ben Napier is a woodworker with a degree in history.
Ben Napier said in a statement that they’ve seen the impact that they’ve made in Laurel and would love the opportunity to share that experience.
“Renovating one house at a time is an awesome experience, but the chance to support an entire town, where we can help bring a community back to life and enhance the lives of the people who live and work there, is something we’ve always wanted to try,” he said in a statement. “You won’t believe what a small town with a shared renovation vision and the power of HGTV, and Erin and me behind them can do. We’ve seen those changes in Laurel, and we want to help another town do it too.”
HGTV is looking for towns with a population of less than 40,000 people, homes with great architecture longing to be revealed and a Main Street that needs a face-lift. Jodi Scheer, director of programming for HGTV, said in an email to the Globe that the selected town will be announced after HGTV has reviewed the submissions.
“This is a big one,” Erin Napier said in a statement. “HGTV has never, ever taken on a whole town renovation and restoration project, and we’re so proud and excited to be leading the team that will get it done. Show us those photos and videos. Tell us what makes your town special and how you’d like us to help make it better. You may see us in your town soon.”
Carthage is just one of several towns in the region that have announced they are taking part in the inaugural competition, and residents are working diligently to meet the upcoming deadline. While the city of Lamar is also participating in the contest, according to a chamber official, the coordinator of the effort there could not be reached for comment.
Vision Carthage, the Carthage Chamber of Commerce and the Carthage Convention and Visitors Bureau are leading the effort to motivate local organizations, businesses and residents to take part in the opportunity.
Niki Cloud, executive director of the convention bureau, visited Laurel, Mississippi, while traveling on a vacation with her parents last year and immediately recognized it because of “Home Town.” She believes this show could really benefit the local economy and help put Carthage on the map.
“What a great asset to tourism to bring people to Carthage, if we get this,” Cloud said. “We have great tourism with Route 66 and everything, but this would totally be a different spin on that.”
The team created a list of potential suggestions that applicants could focus on such as historic homes, entrances to the city and Route 66. The group also plans to send multiple entries and is encouraging a focus on different areas of Carthage to give the judges an adequate lay of the land.
“We’re hoping if several entities picked different places and if somebody doesn’t pick part of the Municipal Park, then the CVB can jump in on that,” Cloud said. “Hopefully, if they receive 100 submissions from Carthage, they would take notice. I think that’s the cool part of this is that there will be different aspects, so all of Carthage can be covered.”
The groups held a series of informational sessions on the application steps for organizations and businesses on Tuesday. Dozens of people showed up for the meetings.
T.J. Stastny, owner of The Musket Group LLC, a roofing contractor, attended one of the sessions and said he plans to submit an application because he believes Carthage definitely stands a chance of winning.
“I think the notoriety and publicity would be great for Carthage,” he said. “I think this is a win for the city, and it brings the town together. People really care about this town a lot. I really hope this goes through.”
Vision Carthage also plans on getting local high school students involved to help produce a three-minute video to submit with the entry. Abi Almandinger, executive director of Vision Carthage, said instead of solely focusing on popular areas such as Grand Avenue, she’d like to see other historic districts and buildings highlighted in the applications.
“Cassil Place (on Central) is one of many historic districts that we have,” she said. “I would say its historic homes is near the top of the list as far as what makes Carthage unique. Carthage has a lot of history to offer.”
Another historic gem that often may be overlooked is the Battle of Carthage Civil War Museum on Grant Street. The battle was fought on July 5, 1861, about 9 miles northeast of Carthage. A large mural that depicts the battle, painted by artist Andy Thomas, hangs near the entrance of the museum.
Jim Williams, an employee of the museum who has lived in Carthage for decades, said he’d love to see portions of the town revitalized in the television show.
“The ballpark, the skating rink and the swimming pool were built during the WPA (Works Progress Administration) days, and I’d love to see that restored,” he said. “We have a beautiful new high school, and they’re probably going to build a new stadium for the baseball team, but I’d hate to see us get away from that history.”
To apply
Through Friday, Feb. 7, people 18 or older can log into hgtvhometowntakeover.com to sell the network on why their town should be featured in the upcoming series "Home Town Takeover." Applications can include videos and photos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.