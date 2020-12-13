A simple act of kindness went a long way for some COVID-19 patients who received stuffed animals the week of Thanksgiving from Precious Moments in Carthage.
Precious Moments' donated 60 puppies and 10 bunnies for patients in Freeman Health System's COVID-19 units.
Michelle Taylor Bay, director of supply chain at Freeman, said they were working to find comfort items for the patients, but she was having a difficult time finding certain things online. She knew Precious Moments, with its chapel and gift shop, had its own line of stuffed animals and asked if it could get involved.
“Animals provide a lot of comfort to patients when they’re sick and very lonely,” Bay said. “And a pet, whether it’s stuffed or not, it provides them comfort when they’re alone.”
Dana Williams, a registered nurse in Freeman’s COVID-19 unit, said a lot of the patients are isolated from loved ones, and sometimes the only human contact they get is from hospital staff. She said everyone appreciated the donations.
“We see a lot of depression, anxiety, especially when we have the older patients who are coming from nursing homes who already struggle with those issues,” Williams said. “Just to be able to give them some comfort, whether it be a weighted blanket or those animals, it really helps the patients have a sense of normalcy. It’s something they can hang on to. They’re comforting. They’re soft and cuddly. They offer a warm light in a dark moment.”
Melinda Butcher, marketing director for Precious Moments, said they wanted to join with Freeman because a lot of patients also are missing their pets at home. They had plush toys in inventory that they retagged and named Faith and Hope.
“They’re missing their animals, and we thought this was a way we could reach out to them and connect with them,” Butcher said. “The whole goal was to simply let those in the COVID unit know that they’re not alone and, even though their friends and family couldn’t be there with them, that there’s still people out there for them.”
While making her rounds, Williams said she’s noticed the stuffed animals popping up more and more and added that they have helped with morale around the hospital.
“We’ve been giving it to our patients who have been here for a while and might be kind of blue or down,” she said.
The furry friends are beneficial not only for the patients but also for their families and health care workers.
“Not only have the pets helped our patients have comfort," Bay said, "it’s also helped with the stress and anxiety for the caregivers because their patient is happier and feels better. It works both ways, and our nurses are super happy. Our staff has really been thinking outside of the box to find ways to make the patients feel more comfortable and to have things to do.”
Williams added that donations of crossword puzzles, word search books, stress balls, family pictures or anything to help keep patients’ minds off the illness can have a lasting impact.
“Those types of things are really great, and I think people often wonder what they can do to help,” Williams said. “I want them to know that we appreciate the thoughtfulness, and I know our patients do, our families do, and all of those little things make a world of difference.”
