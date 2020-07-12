MILLER, Mo. — A tractor show at an airfield in the middle of a farm will attract a crowd anytime, but when it’s one of the few shows not canceled by a global health crisis, the interest becomes more intense.
“I’ve really had nothing to do. It’s kind of getting to me,” said Chase Thompson, 14, who brought two tractors and other equipment to the Horsepower and Airpower Tractor Show on Saturday at the Hangar Kafe, south of Miller.
“Getting to an event like this gets you to go out and see people, and that’s a cool thing right now,” Thompson said. “We came up this morning. I’m having a lot of fun. I just went on an airplane ride. It was awesome.”
The 2020 Horsepower and Airpower show, which ended Sunday, was held over three days at the Hangar Kafe. It featured antique tractors and low-flying planes designed for spraying fertilizers and insecticides on fields.
A nod to the past
Dana Erickson, one of the organizers of the Horsepower and Airpower Tractor Show four years ago, provided much of the antique equipment on display at the show, including a 1917 Nicholson Shepherd 20-70 steam tractor. It looks like a steam locomotive on big steel wheels meant for crossing soft ground.
When the show first started, Erickson said, he and a few friends hauled out some antique farm machinery and demonstrated how farming was in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
“A friend of mine started a stationary baler, and he wanted to bale square bales,” said Erickson, of Miller. “So we needed a pile of straw to bale with, and I bought a threshing machine. It’s grown from there. We set up here on this field, just us threshing and a bailing the first year. The next year we added a little bit more, we added steam and added antique tractors, pretty much everything you see here.”
Erickson said his Nicholson Shepherd steam tractor is an example of the flexibility of early farm machinery. The tractor could drive through a field to plow or harvest crops, but it could also run other farm machinery, including a farm’s sawmill, through a belt drive that could be run when the tractor was stationary.
“It spent most of its early career on a sawmill in Schell City, Missouri,” Erickson said. “From there, another man bought it, took it to Appleton City, where it sat. He ran it in their local parade and whatnot around for maybe 10 or 12 years. Then a man named Joe Winter bought it and took it to Richards, Missouri. He owned it for 25 or 30 years until I bought it, and I’ve had it for three years.”
Melissa Fox, of Kansas City, was running the Nicholson Shepherd tractor for Erickson on Saturday while Erickson dealt with the details of running the show.
Fox said Erickson trained her last year to run this tractor, and she's loved it.
"Dana taught me how to run this engine, and he kind of put me in charge so he can go do other things and not babysit the engine,” Fox said. “You’ve got to work it. It’s not an easy tractor to drive. Once you get the hang of it, you can do it, but you get a workout when you drive it.”
Fox said she knows she’s unusual in running a multiton piece of antique farm machinery.
“It is very rare to find a female driving a steam tractor because — I’ll be honest — at these shows some men still think the women should be in the cook shack cooking,” Fox said. “I am a tomboy through and through, so cooking is not my thing. Most of the time anymore, the guys are great with it. Most of the time, as long as you know what you’re doing, they have no problem with you as a woman.”
For the kids
Chase Thompson didn’t need much encouragement to build his love for old tractors and farm equipment.
The teenager lives on a farm and has already bought two antique tractors on his own.
He and his family brought some of their machines to the show.
“I like to work on and tinker with stuff,” Thompson said. “I brought my 1943 Farmall H tractor that I bought from my neighbor last year. Then we brought the Myers Pony Brake. It’s a dynamometer that measures horsepower and torque. It’s pretty much a drum that your tractor spins. Then the brake engages and slows it down, and your tractor spins it, and that’s how it measures horsepower and torque.”
Erickson said young people are a big reason the show exists.
“For me, the point of the show is the young kids you see around here, looking at how the food used to be produced at the farm and how it’s made now," Erickson said. “We can take our oats here that we’ve had and bound up over here and we can take them all the way to oatmeal right here at the show. I’ll pick a handful of oats up, and that’s your Cheerios.”
Fox said she loves showing Erickson’s big steam tractor to the children at the show.
"A little bit ago, I had four little kids here. They were all 5 or under. We like to give rides to kids so they can see how everything works,” Fox said. “We let them blow the whistle if they want. We want to give them the experience and we want them to enjoy it.”
To the skies
Sharing the grass airfield with the Hangar Kafe, the Ozarks Skydiving Center was offering people a chance to jump out of an airplane and parachute to the ground while buckled to an experienced jumper.
Nick Quesenberry, of Garfield, Arkansas, a first-time jumper, said the experience went by quickly, but it was enough to make him consider training to jump solo.
“We stuck our heads out of the plane, we jumped, and then it was like the biggest roller coaster I’ve ever been on,” Quesenberry said. “When the chute opened, it wasn’t really rough. It was kind of like being on a swing. It swept you up. I think it probably took is two minutes total.”
Planes designed to spray fertilizer and insecticides made low passes over the tractor show, demonstrating another aspect of farming.
Facing the pandemic
Erickson said he and the other organizers of the show took into account the global pandemic that’s leaving a mark on neighboring counties.
As of July 10, the Lawrence County Health Department had tallied 69 cases of COVID-19 in the county since March, with 30 active cases and 38 people recovered. One person has died of the disease.
“We monitored Lawrence County’s health department and the state of Missouri’s site,” Erickson said. “We were watching those numbers early. Fortunately, the state was able to lift the quarantine and the stay-at-home orders, but it has been a problem for shows. Many have canceled this year because to organize these things you’ve got guys coming from all over. We’re a little more fortunate being a smaller show, we’re a smaller group of people and it’s a little quicker to respond to things.”
Eddie Davison, of Shell Knob, brought his gasoline-powered replica of 1903 Studebaker electric car to the show and drove the golf-cart-sized vehicle around.
He said his wife has kept him on a tight leash during the pandemic and quarantine.
“This is an opportunity for me to get off the farm.” Davison said. “My wife has kept me on pretty tight reins. I have a little bit of a medical history. But this is an outdoor event, there’s a good breeze blowing here, and it was just an opportunity to get out and come play.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.