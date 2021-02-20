A farm and home store chain with locations across the region has been acquired by a national competitor.
Tractor Supply Co. on Wednesday announced an agreement to purchase Orscheln Farm and Home stores. The $297 million sale was an all-cash transaction; the deal will be finalized after regulatory approval.
"This is an exciting step for Tractor Supply as we expand our footprint in the Midwest," Hal Lawton, president and CEO of Tractor Supply, said in a news release. "We look forward to bringing together our highly complementary cultures and teams."
Both chains have stores throughout the Four-State Area.
Based in Moberly, Orscheln has stores in Neosho, Lamar, Jane, Mount Vernon and Nevada. It also has a store in Parsons, Kansas.
Tractor Supply had 1,923 stores and more than 42,000 employees in 49 states as of Dec. 26. It has locations in Joplin and Cassville; Pittsburg, Kansas; and in Miami and Grove in Northeast Oklahoma.
It also owns and operates Petsense, a specialty supply retail store for pet owners.
When asked about plans for the Orscheln stores and its employees, and what the sale might mean for them, a spokesperson with Tractor Supply declined to comment.
Orscheln currently has 167 stores across 11 states.
The Neosho store at 16204 Mo. Highway 59 moved into its current location in 2016. It has a 37,000-square-foot sales floor, 2,000 more than its previous location on Harmony Street.
