Traffic accident claims life of Springfield man
A Springfield man died in a one-vehicle accident at 6:05 p.m. Friday on Barry County Farm Road 2175, approximately 5 miles west of Exeter, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cody J. Selders, 25, driver of a pickup, was pronounced dead at the scene. The body was received by Fohn Funeral Home, Cassville.
A passenger in the truck, a 16-year-old juvenile female who was not identified by the patrol, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital Springfield.
The patrol said westbound truck traveled off the left side of the road and overturned.
• A Monett woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 11 a.m. Saturday near Barry County Farm Road 2030, 2 miles south of Monett, the patrol said.
Linda Reese, 68, driver of the utility vehicle, sustained moderate injuries. She was transported by ambulance to Cox South Hospital in Springfield.
The patrol said Reese lost control of the southbound vehicle in a field. The vehicle overturned, ejecting the driver.
• A Springfield man was injured in a three-vehicle crash at 6:25 p.m. Friday on Interstate 44, 1 mile northwest of Sarcoxie, the patrol said.
Ciara M. Hinnelsbach, 31, a passenger in a car driven by Nicholas R. Hinnelsbach, 35, Springfield, suffered moderate injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield. The driver was not injured.
The other drivers, Jimmy D. Male, 34, Springfield, driver of a van, and Patrick T. Neidel, 22, Norman, Oklahoma, driver of a car, were not injured.
The patrol said the eastbound Hinnelsbach car was struck from behind by the Male van. The Hinnelsbach car was then struck by the eastbound Neidel car.
• An El Dorado Springs man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 3:59 p.m. Friday on Fairview Road, 3 miles west of Harwood in Vernon County, the patrol said.
Anthony R. Penington, 53, driver of a pickup, suffered moderate injuries. He was transported to Nevada Regional Medical Center.
The other driver, a 16-year-old juvenile male from Schell City, was not injured.
The patrol said an eastbound pickup driven by the juvenile failed to yield. It overturned when it was struck by the southbound Penington truck.
• A Granby man was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 2:51 p.m. Friday on Reindeer Road, 1 mile east of Granby in Newton County, the patrol said.
Bob C. Vance, 63, driver of the vehicle, sustained minor injuries. He was taken to Freeman Neosho Hospital.
The patrol said the southbound driver attempted a U-turn, ran off the road and truck a utility pole.
• A Jasper man was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 1:50 p.m. Friday on Route O, approximately 6 miles north of Everton in Dade County, the patrol said.
Timothy R. Stokes, 60, driver of a truck, suffered moderate injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield.
The patrol said the eastbound truck traveled off the right side of the road, overturned and struck a fence.
• Six people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 1:20 p.m. Friday on Interstate 44, 1 mile west of Sarcoxie in Jasper County, the patrol said.
Five passengers in a vehicle driven by Jason Boyer, 44, Lee’s Summit, sustained minor injuries. Among the injured were two male juveniles, ages 5 and 9, and a juvenile female, age 7. Also injured was Juianne E. Thomas, 21, and Jeanine R. Boyer, 42, both of Lee’s Summit. The injured were taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield. The driver was not injured.
Julie A. Collier, 37, Miami, Oklahoma, driver of a car, suffered moderate injuries. She was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
The patrol said the eastbound Boyer vehicle was struck from behind by the Collier vehicle.
• A Monett woman was injured in a car-trash truck crash at 9:50 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 60, 100 yards west of Monett in Barry County, the patrol said.
Jeannette M. Maxwell, 73, driver of the car, suffered serious injuries. She was taken to Freeman Hospital West, Joplin.
David E. Smith, 62, Pierce City, driver of the truck, was not injured.
The patrol said the westbound truck stopped and was struck from behind by the car.
• A Pierce city man was injured in a two-car crash at 7:44 a.m. Friday on Interstate 44, 1 mile east of Joplin, the patrol said.
Craig A. Atchley, 55, driver of one of the cars, suffered moderate injuries. He was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
The other driver, Cameron L. Pollard, 21, Jasper, was not injured.
The patrol said the westbound Atchley car was struck from behind by the Pollard car.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.