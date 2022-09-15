Illegal U-turns, speeding on residential streets, use of business parking lots as roundabouts and zigzagging through traffic cones are just a few of the traffic violations reported to police in the wake of the Sept. 6 closure of one block of Joplin's South Range Line Road.
“The calls vary," said Joplin police Sgt. Jared Delzell about the complaints received after the 2900 block of the busy road was closed for replacement of a bridge over the Kansas City Southern Railway line. "But a lot of it is from people who live in the neighborhoods that are upset about the high rates of speed and drivers not having respect for residential areas.
"Hopefully people are starting to figure out an alternate route for their daily routines. We want to maintain the quality of life for those people in the surrounding neighborhoods who are dealing with heavy traffic.”
Nearly 25,000 vehicles crossed the bridge on South Range Line Road every day, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. The $6.2 million construction project will replace the bridge built in 1976. It’s set for completion by mid-December.
Drivers are being directed along a signed detour route using 32nd Street, Missouri Highway 249, Seventh Street and Interstate 44. Traffic is heaviest around morning and afternoon rush hours.
Delzell said a detour snag is that left turns cannot be made from eastbound 32nd Street onto Davis Boulevard, east of Range Line Road.
“It can get really congested,” he said. "Twentieth Street has taken the bulk of that detour traffic, and then neighborhoods from 26th Street to Arizona up to Connecticut have been pretty busy. We’re seeing a lot of higher speeds through there.”
Over the next few three months of construction, Delzell said, the police department is encouraging drivers to leave a few minutes early and figure out a new path to take to their destination. Drivers also need to watch their speeds in school zones.
“Put some extra distance between you and the car in front of you,” he said. “Traffic can stop abruptly, and you need to give yourself room to avoid a collision, and wear your seat belt.”
Delzell said the department has worked some crashes in the area but has seen no major uptick in collisions so far.
“The biggest issue is people going around cones or driving through cones,” he said. “There’s a lot of confusion and people not knowing where they’re going. It’s making the roads that much more cluttered in that area with people trying to find a last-minute detour around.”
Delzell said cutting through business parking lots is a violation of the city code, which prohibits drivers from cutting corners or using private property to circumvent a traffic control device like a stop sign or a stop light. Drivers can be issued tickets for such violations.
“As people are trying to navigate through there, they may turn into a business parking lot and end up traveling through three or four business parking lots instead of going out to Range Line and turning around,” he said. “Anytime we see traffic in parking lots, it increases the risk for somebody getting hit.”
Traffic ticket fines can vary in a construction zone, depending on the driver’s speed, but typically they’re more than what a normal ticket would be, Delzell said.
“I definitely wouldn’t want one,” he said.
Steven St. Clair, president of Import Warehouse at 2920 S. Range Line Road, said the construction project has been long expected, but it hasn't seemed to affect business.
“You do the best you can, and we’ve altered some advertisement," he said. "Sales are still good. You dodge bullets as they come, and you ride out the storm. It will all be all right.”
