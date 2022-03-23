Heritage Trail

Members of the Joplin Centennial Celebrations Commission look at a point of interest Wednesday along the Joplin Heritage Trail in Landreth Park. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we attended some birthday celebrations. 

Three historic markers were dedicated Wednesday that will start a new Joplin Heritage Trail. Established a year before the city's 150th anniversary, the trail will help tell the story of the city's development. 

