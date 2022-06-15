Allison Skinner was up against a deadline, but she did what any good Scout would do.
She prepared and then put in the work needed to become the first female in the Joplin-area district and in the Ozark Trails Council to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.
Skinner, 18, is a former Carl Junction resident who attended schools there until her senior year, when she moved to Jasper. Though she graduated there last month, she kept her long ties to the Carl Junction community and remained part of the the Carl Junction Boy Scouts organization she had joined in 2019 when girls were allowed into local Boy Scout troops.
She was drawn to the Boy Scouts rather than other youth organizations because she likes the activities such as camping. "I like to be outdoors, so it was kind of an interest of mine," Allison said.
She has earned 31 of the organization's 135 merit badges. "I hope one day I can get all of them," she said. But for now, her green uniform sash is loaded up with patches for accomplishments in not only camping and swimming but reading and citizenship on the local, national and world levels.
When she became interested in earning the rank of Eagle Scout, she learned she had only a little over a month to do it because the projects and other steps involved except the final board of review appearance to achieve that award have to be completed before age 18.
"The fact that I got it done was amazing," she said, given the short time frame she had to complete her tasks.
For her Eagle Scout service project, she thought she could produce a pamphlet to provide information to young mothers about resources to help them. She is married and has a baby girl and is expecting a second child. She has had to learn how to take care of herself and the needs of her daughter at a young age, and she thought helping other young mothers connect to resources would be worthwhile.
She enlarged the scope of the project to include collecting donations for a nonprofit organization that provides assistance to young mothers, the Care Net Pregnancy Resource Center of Neosho. There young women can receive ultrasounds and earn shopping trips at the organization's Baby Boutique by taking classes for needed skills such as cooking and parenting.
Allison called 200 churches in Jasper and Newton counties and ask them if she could put out empty boxes to collect baby items such as clothing, formula, diapers, toys, equipment and other needs to be donated to Care Net. The result was boxes and boxes of goods.
A video of Allison and another Scout talking about the collection drive was posted on social media. "People would recognize me in the grocery store and they would buy diapers and other baby items and put them in my cart," she said. People donated strollers, baby seats, and other equipment.
Margaret Nollsch, director of Care Net, said Skinner came to her to get permission to do the project. She was professional and organized, and Nollsch agreed.
"We benefited greatly by donations for our boutique," Nollsch said. "She gathered boxes from churches. They were full, and we were overwhelmed by the generosity of the Joplin-area community."
Skinner herself experienced some real-life lessons from the project. One was that when she bought some new baby products to donate herself, it brought about "realizing how expensive it all really is," she said.
And all of this was happening with a baby formula shortage. Despite that development, which Skinner called "terrifying" for families like hers, the project "was a pretty exciting opportunity."
Her honor was bestowed recently by Randy Steele, Eagle Scout coordinator for the Nih-Ka-Ga-Hah District and the Ozark Council, which encompasses Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas.
He said that 25 to 40 young people earn the Eagle Scout award each year here, but Skinner was the first young woman in the Four-State Area to do so.
"Eagle Scout is the highest rank in the Scouting program," he said. "Once you are an Eagle Scout, if you join the military, it advances you one rank and step in pay. We encourage Scouts to put it on applications and resumes because it does make a difference because a lot of business and CEOs know what it takes to become one."
Of Skinner's project, Steele said, "I have to approve those projects, and hers affected many women. For her to be the first, she's opened the door to a lot of girls who will say, 'I can do that.'"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.