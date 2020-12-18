With many traditions falling by the wayside in 2020, some residents of Joplin's North Heights found a nontraditional way to bring Christmas joy to their neighbors.
About 20 people, including North Heights residents and seven or so members from Christ Church of Oronogo, spent two hours caroling Friday night, not strolling from door to door but riding on top of hay bales on flatbed trailer that made stops as it traveled along from house to house in the neighborhood.
Mary Kinney, who lives on a corner of D Street and Joplin Avenue, was overjoyed to see the carolers outside her home.
“Thank you so much for coming,” Kinney told the group after they sang four carols on her lawn. “This was so wonderful. They’re such a blessing, and it’s very much appreciated.”
Keeping a tradition alive
Addie Jarrett, director of the Neighborhood Life House and an organizer of the caroling event, said the group struggled with the decision whether or not to have the event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve even had some neighbors ask if we were going to be caroling this year because of the pandemic,” Jarrett said. “And with the year that we have, we still want to be able to spread cheer, but do it in a safe manner. We usually have hot cocoa and snacks inside for carolers. We have a dining room where we’re normally set up, but this year, we’re doing that all prepackaged so singers can take that on the way. We’re encouraging people to wear masks while we’re on the trailer and spread out when we get off and sing at each stop.”
Jarrett said the group started caroling about five years ago when Neighborhood Life House volunteers decided they wanted to revive a tradition from their childhood.
“We have some of our volunteers who work in Life House programs or different events through the year, and we have some neighbors join in the singing as well,” Jarrett said. “ We wanted to do something fun for the season at Neighborhood Life House, and we wanted to bring back an old-time tradition and spread cheer with that, and we’ve done it ever since. It’s been fun to see parents bring their kids and some neighbors come along and our volunteers all join together to be a part of that, visit neighbors and all that.”
Jarrett said in past years the group walked through the neighborhood, but this year, they got a flatbed trailer with hay bales and blankets and rode from stop to stop.
“We can cover more of the neighborhood that way,” she said.
Braving the cold
A low temperature was not the issue Friday night, but a biting wind made for caroling in the cold.
But that didn’t stop Evangeline Kiser and her children, Lucinda and Rowan Kiser, from getting out to carry on a tradition.
Evangeline said the family didn’t take part in this event in 2019 but had in the past, and she wanted to come back so the children have better memories of it.
“We’ve done this two or three times before, but it was when the kids were little bitty,” she said. “We did it when they were so tiny, so we decided it would be fun to do it again now that they’re a little older and know the words a little better.”
Trista Houser, a volunteer and North Heights resident, said she’s participated in the event every year since it started.
“I caroled when I was growing up with my home church in Grove, Oklahoma, so I was used to doing that,” Houser said, “Seeing people bring that back is a nice piece of the past that should be revisited.”
Houser said she thought getting out and singing was especially important this year.
“I think people need their spirits lifted and a reminder that we’re all in this together,” she said.
Justin Boudreaux was one of a number of people from the Christ Church of Oronogo joining North Heights residents for the event.
He said Jarrett is a member of a life group with him at the Oronogo church and she had talked to them about this event.
“We just decided as a life group that with the rare circumstances we’re under right now, there are not a lot of opportunities to get out and serve the community, so we thought this would be a good way to kind of give back and bring some joy to people that maybe aren't able to socialize,” Boudreaux said.
