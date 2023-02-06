Poster

Cameron Smith is the creator of the “Web City” poster at the Route 66 Theater in Webb City. Smith, the entertainment director for the theater, also produced, shot and edited the trailer for the fake movie.

You've heard of Webb City, but how about Web City?

Web City is featured in a new fake movie with its own trailer, a humorous idea drummed up by the entertainment director for the Route 66 Movie Theater. The fake movie poster features a towering, gargantuan spider hovering over a vintage photo of downtown Webb City. It features the title, "Web City: A Great Place to Live and Die."

"We got a lot of feedback from it," Cameron Smith, the director, said. "People thought the poster was really funny, and that it was fun to see the town in a different light like that."

Learn more in a story from digital editor Joe Hadsall online at joplinglobe.com and in Tuesday's print edition.

Emily Younker is the managing editor at the Joplin Globe, where she has worked since 2009. Contact: eyounker@joplinglobe.com.