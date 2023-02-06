You've heard of Webb City, but how about Web City?
Web City is featured in a new fake movie with its own trailer, a humorous idea drummed up by the entertainment director for the Route 66 Movie Theater. The fake movie poster features a towering, gargantuan spider hovering over a vintage photo of downtown Webb City. It features the title, "Web City: A Great Place to Live and Die."
"We got a lot of feedback from it," Cameron Smith, the director, said. "People thought the poster was really funny, and that it was fun to see the town in a different light like that."
