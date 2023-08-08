The trails around Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center are temporarily closed for resurfacing, the Missouri Department of Conservation said Tuesday.
The closure and resurfacing affects the trails from the center's parking lot and around the building west to the Silver Creek dam.
The work should be completed in a few weeks, state officials said.
The trail system can still be accessed from Wildcat Village or by the river in Wildcat Park.
