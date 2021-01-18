JTC grant

(from left) Debra Johnson, Kristen Atkinson, Mike Atkinson, Braden Horst and Bob Herbst display a check for $15,500 from David and Mindy Rausch in honor of Michael and Kristen Atkinson to the Joplin Trails Coalition on Thursday at the Frisco Trail in Webb City. Globe | Roger Nomer

The Joplin Trails Coalition is pursuing a $340,000 grant to fund a connection between the Frisco Greenway and Ruby Jack trails. The coalition is asking for help from the public to boost its chance of winning the grant.

  • Joplin City Council meeting to discuss the costs of COVID-19 mitigation and response, as well as future vaccinations.
  • Missouri Southern State University's Martin Luther King Jr. Day ceremony.
  • How the CARES Act helped to save arts organizations alongside small businesses.

