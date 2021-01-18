Today in the Globe newsroom we thought about hitting the trails.
The Joplin Trails Coalition is pursuing a $340,000 grant to fund a connection between the Frisco Greenway and Ruby Jack trails. The coalition is asking for help from the public to boost its chance of winning the grant.
We'll have more about this effort in tomorrow's edition of The Joplin Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Joplin City Council meeting to discuss the costs of COVID-19 mitigation and response, as well as future vaccinations.
- Missouri Southern State University's Martin Luther King Jr. Day ceremony.
- How the CARES Act helped to save arts organizations alongside small businesses.
We hope you have a wonderful evening.
