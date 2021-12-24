BELOW: Travelers on Missouri Highway 171 are treated to an unusual sight on Monday morning as a military training jet is towed from a car lot at Prairie Flower Road and 171 to the construction entrance to Joplin Regional Airport at Dennis Weaver Boulevard. The Freedom of Flight Museum at the airport received the T-33 as a gift from Jason Gaskill and family. It ultimately will be displayed near the entrance of the airport as a gate guard. GLOBE | JOHN HACKER