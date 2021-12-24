Today in the Globe newsroom we watched a plan for a unique donation take flight.
Airport workers and employees with Twisted Wrench Aviation, as well as some volunteers, moved a single-engine T-33 training aircraft from a lot on St. Louis Ave. and Highway 171 to the construction entrance of the Joplin Regional Airport.
We'll have more about this story in Saturday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- A change in city policy for considering street and road projects.
- Thousands of Missouri school buildings not testing water for lead.
- A little girl in North Heights selling candy to benefit Children's Haven.
From all of us at the Globe, Merry Christmas.
