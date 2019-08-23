NEOSHO, Mo. — After hearing several complaints from residents, officials with Waste Corporation of America spoke Tuesday to Neosho City Council members. As a result of that conversation, people who pay for a second polycart may be getting some form of recompensation in the future.
Dan Foley, operations manager for WCA's local branches, spoke to the council and heard a number of complaints that residents brought to the council during previous meetings. The complaints covered a number of issues, including big items not getting picked up and collections occurring too early in the morning.
According to a contract with the city, Neosho residents can have a second polycart for an additional $5 a month, but council members said some residents have been getting hit with a $10 monthly charge.
Foley said during the meeting that resolving that issue would require an audit.
"We can make some amends for that," Foley said during the meeting. "We need to find out what the house counts were, and we need an audit to find that out."
No time frame on that audit was specified during the meeting.
The company responded to other complaints during the meeting that came from both residents and council members.
"About the hours of service, we're having complaints, and I am one of them," said Mayor William Doubek. "We're having them come before 6:30, and our last meeting we had a resident say it's been as early as 4:30."
Foley said early collections occurred when a driver moved his pickup schedule earlier in order to finish before weather gets too hot, but that practice has been ended.
A recently changed policy regarding large items also led to complaints. Foley said large items will be picked up on Tuesday by a special collection crew, and not as part of regular weekly collection. Residents should notify WCA about a large item that needs to be picked up.
In other city business:
• Under an emergency measure, the council set its tax rate at 35.29 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, a decrease from 36.03 cents the previous tax year.
The shift down was necessary in order to be in compliance with Missouri law.
• The council was updated about the status of establishing buyout zones related to flooding in 2017, and is expected to consider a proposal for the matter during its next meeting.
An informational meeting was held Monday, where a majority of attending residents expressed interest in a property buyout or relocation.
Rachel Holcomb, director of economic development for the city, said survey results collected over the last few weeks show that 147 of 205 respondents are in favor of a buyout.
