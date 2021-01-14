Today in the Globe newsroom we wondered over some archaeological treasures.
Workers at the historic Schifferdecker house restoration project discovered a trash pile beneath the foundation of the carriage house that contains pieces of history from the late 1800s. We'll have more about the find in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature stories about:
- Butterball announcing expansion plans in northwest Arkansas after shutting down its Carthage plant.
- The activation of a new phase for getting coronavirus vaccinations to Missourians.
- More details behind President-elect Joe Biden's coronavirus recovery plan.
One more sleep until the weekend, folks. We got this. Have a wonderful night.
