To help residents with downed limbs following recent high winds, the city of Joplin has opened its free tree limb drop-off site from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily through Saturday.
The site is located at 1702 N. Schifferdecker, about a half-mile north of Belle Center Road. It will open again for its regular monthly operational dates on April 14-15.
Residents also may bundle limbs and branches cut to 4 feet and place them at the curb for pickup on their regularly scheduled trash service day.
