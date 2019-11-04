A series of tree pruning workshops will be held across the area by the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Attendees will learn basic tree biology, reasons to prune trees and proper pruning techniques. They’ll also learn how to guide young trees through pruning to help them develop desirable shapes and improve their long-term health.
Jon Skinner, a community forester with the Missouri Department of Conservation, said while tree pruning is primarily an activity done for the benefit of people — to be able to move around in yards and make space in landscaping — pruning presents some ecological opportunities.
"We can take advantage of the opportunity to prune for a healthier, stronger tree in the long run," Skinner said. "The tree will grow regardless, but the key is to help it grow as long as possible and stay as healthy as possible."
Registration for the workshops is requested but not required. Guests ages 10 and up are welcome.
A workshop from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday beginning at the Dover Hill Park parking lot, 800 block of North Murphy Boulevard, will give participants hands-on practice and education. Volunteers with the Missouri Community Forestry Council will assist in teaching the basics of pruning. Attendees are welcome to bring their own tools. Because pruning will be demonstrated on larger trees, specific tools of pole pruners, pole saws and A-frame ladders would be helpful, but tools are not required to participate.
Two classroom-only workshops will also be offered.
The first is held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 Riviera Drive.
The second classroom workshop is held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Cassville council chambers, 300 Main St. in Cassville. Attendees on Nov. 14 are asked to enter through the back door, on the north side of building.
For more information, call 417-629-3434 or email jon.skinner@mdc.mo.gov.
