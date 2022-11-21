This year, the solitary cartoon dog Spike will have plenty of company for the holidays.
This slim and mustachioed brother of Snoopy, Charlie Brown's industrious pet dog, will be the star of the Joplin Humane Society's tree when the Holiday Tree Trail opens Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Mercy Park.
Started in 2020 by the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department, the event has grown in popularity, with the number of decorated and unusual trees to be displayed doubling this year, said the parks department's Jessica Johnson, recreation coordinator. The first year sported 20 trees; last year there were 30. This year, 40 are entered.
"People use their imagination to come up with awesome ideas," Johnson said.
Visitors to the trail last year saw one tree made from clear and green pop bottles. It was created by a recycling company. Another took viewers into the comedic horror of Tim Burton's animated classic "The Nightmare Before Christmas."
Drawing people out for holiday activity and community involvement was the intent when the parks department came up with the idea to invite area organizations and companies to place lighted and decorated trees around the walking and biking trail that circles the fountains next to the Joplin Senior Center, 2616 S. Picher Ave.
"The first year we wanted to do try something new" for the holiday season, Johnson said. The trail allows people to take an outing while browsing the variety of tree designs and themes at their own pace.
Community involvement
This will be the second year the Joplin Humane Society will take part.
"We loved how it involves the entire community," said Tianna Fisher, shelter services manager at the Humane Society.
Their tree mascot, Spike, lives in the desert by himself with only a cactus as a friend in the Charlie Brown cartoons. He had lived with a pack of coyotes, but they picked on him and took food away from him, which caused him to be skinny and to choose to stay away from others.
"Our star is Spike to remind people there are a lot of homeless animals," Fisher said.
As of the week before Thanksgiving, there were 460 animals at the shelter in need of homes. The shelter has been offering a special reduced adoption fee of $20 for those who take an adult dog or cat. Kittens and puppies are $50.
The EastTown Dreams District is another organization that will display a tree.
"The holiday season always brings out goodwill, but people also want to reach out to the community, and this is a low-cost way to do that. It's really a chance to get your name out there, but also you're being part of the community," said Melodee Colbert-Kean, an organizer of the Dreams District, which was created to recognize the original location of the town of Joplin and to celebrate its heritage as well as the Joplin community.
"We're fostering community pride because when you become a part of our community all of Joplin benefits," Colbert-Kean said.
Opening night
An opening night party for the Tree Trail to be held from 6 to 8 p.m. the Tuesday after Thanksgiving will feature hot cocoa and cookies, performances by students of Karen's Dance Studio, a special Storywalk and a visit by the jolly old soul himself, Santa Claus.
Visitors also can cast a ballot for their favorite tree. Those who created the eventual winner will be rewarded with a trophy and a catering package from Texas Roadhouse restaurant.
The trees will be lit from Nov. 29 through Dec. 31 during park hours of 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The parks department also is bringing back an activity in conjunction with Mercy Hospital created as a companion event to the Tree Trail, the Roll-n-Stroll.
“We created the Roll-n-Stroll to coincide with our Holiday Tree Trail at Mercy Park in 2020. This year we’re expanding the initiative and encouraging people to stay active, whether it is walking around the Tree Trail or walking down their block,” Johnson said in a statement.
"The Roll-n-Stroll is a fun and easy activity that anyone can participate in," Johnson said. "With the busy holiday season, we want to encourage people to get outside and stay active. The great thing about this program is it doesn’t matter if you ride your bike, roller skate, use your walker or wheelchair, push a stroller, or walk or run. The point is to be active this holiday season however you can."
There is no charge to participate in the Roll-n-Stroll activity challenge. Participants register with the parks department and keep track of five activities during the holiday season on a tracking sheet provided by the department.
The first 200 to complete the activity program and submit their tracker sheet will be given a knit scarf courtesy of Mercy. To register and receive a tracking sheet, people may call Joplin Parks and Recreation at 417-625-4750 or go online to www.joplinmo.org/holidaylights to submit a registration form.
