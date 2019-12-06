A wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the family of a Joplin girl who was killed last fall while trying to board her school bus appears to be headed for trial.
Jasper County Circuit Judge Gayle Crane has set March 29, 2021, as an initial date for a jury trial to decide the case between plaintiffs Walter Chambers and Jennifer Leger and defendants, who are listed as the Joplin School District, USF Holland LLC, Lance Lee and Caroline Underwood.
Destiny Chambers, 8, was hit and killed Sept. 27, 2018, by a semitrailer as she tried to cross Newman Road to board a Joplin school bus. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Lee, the truck driver, in Strafford after locating him and the truck, which police said had a damaged front bumper and blood and clothing fibers in the grille.
In a lawsuit originally filed in October 2018 and updated as recently as May of this year, Chambers and Leger, Destiny’s parents, allege that the school district and Underwood, who was driving the school bus at the time, were negligent on the morning their daughter died.
Among other allegations, the parents argue that the district failed to provide a bus stop for Destiny that “provides safety and is hazard-free” and that the bus stop was not offered on the side of the road on which the family lived. They also allege that the school bus did not have its flashing lights on or stop signs out before Destiny entered the road.
The lawsuit also alleges negligence by Lee and his employer, USF Holland. The parents argue that the driver did not slow his truck when he saw the school bus, that he failed to keep the truck in his traffic lane and that he was on his cellphone.
In documents filed in Jasper County Circuit Court, the school district denies the allegations. District officials say they “attempt to control the pickup locations, drop-off locations, bus stop locations, bus routes and bus stop signage” and “try to assign a school bus stop location that is safe and hazard-free.”
USF Holland officials acknowledge in court documents that the truck their driver was operating hit and killed Destiny. But their response to the lawsuit faults the parents for allowing Destiny to cross the road without supervision and without checking to see if the road was clear of traffic. They also allege the school bus failed to display the proper warning lights and argue that the district failed to establish a safe bus stop.
The parents seek an unspecified amount in damages.
Charged
The driver of the truck, Lance Lee, of De Kalb, Ill., is charged in Jasper County Circuit Court with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. A pretrial conference is set for Feb. 10 in Circuit Court Judge Gayle Crane’s courtroom.
