QUAPAW, Okla. — Every Quapaw Nation citizen is set to receive a lump sum payment for COVID-19 relief after the Quapaw Nation Business Committee on Friday unanimously approved a $13.25 million distribution under the federal rescue plan.
"Our Quapaw people have felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, just as our brothers and sisters across Indian County," said Chairman Joseph Byrd. "The business committee approved these funds from the $27.7 million to assist every person in our tribe. We are tasked with implementing a tribal rescue plan, and we continue to adopt a long-term framework for responsible self-governance. It starts here with assisting all citizens."
A tier system will be used in deciding how much assistance each member gets with elders receiving the most. Elders will qualify for $4,000 while adults qualify for $3,000 and children $1,000.
The general framework of prior distributions will still be in place. To qualify, you must be a member for at least a year and fill out an assistance application, which will be made available to members sometime next week.
Byrd, in a statement released Friday, said, "I am encouraged by the outpouring of feedback from everyone throughout this process. I look forward to continuing to work towards a sustainable strategic plan for the benefit of our people."
