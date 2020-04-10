OKLAHOMA CITY — The leaders of 26 tribes sent a letter to Oklahoma’s governor urging him to issue a statewide shelter-in-place order to protect the public from the spreading COVID-19 virus.
The coming weeks will be particularly challenging as the virus moves toward its peak, the tribal leaders wrote in the letter to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Tribal leaders who signed onto the letter include Chuck Hoskin, Cherokee Nation chief; Bill Anoatubby, Chickasaw Nation governor; Gary Batton, Choctaw Nation chief; Gregory Chilcoat, Seminole Nation chief; and David Hill, Muscogee (Creek) Nation chief.
Many Oklahomans suffer from underlying health concerns that leave them susceptible to the worst of the virus. In rural areas, many also have limited access to good health care, the leaders said.
“In this pivotal moment and with the needs of all Oklahomans in mind, we urge you to use (your powers) and go further than the present order, and to issue a full and statewide shelter-in-place order,” the leaders said. “As the experience in other states and countries shows and as broadly recommended by public health experts, this is the surest path to containing the virus’ public health risk and to limit its longer-term social disruptions.”
Stitt also has faced growing pressure from health care providers and legislative Democrats to issue the order.
Prior to receiving the tribal leaders’ letter, Stitt told CNHI Oklahoma on Thursday he would have to see some spikes in data before he’d consider issuing a shelter-in-place order.
Stitt said Oklahoma is practically doing something similar to other states — just without the title. Governors in states such as California and New York have issued shelter-in-place orders, but they’re still allowing people to visit essential businesses, go grocery shopping and exercise, he said.
“I don’t think it’s necessary just to call something a word that doesn’t have any meaning,” he said.
Like in other states that have implemented shelter-in-place orders, Oklahomans are being urged to stay home, social distance, work from home when possible and only go out for essential business, he said. Stitt also has closed all nonessential businesses statewide and has backed statewide public school closures through at least mid-May.
“Timing is everything, and if you do this shelter in place, pretty soon people stop listening and don’t abide by it,” Stitt said.
He thinks his “Safer-at-Home” executive order, which orders those older than 65 and Oklahomans with serious health conditions to stay home, is the better approach.
“I think mine is better because I’m especially talking to the population that’s vulnerable,” he said, noting that most of the state’s COVID-19 deaths have been older Oklahomans. By Friday, 88 Oklahomans had died from the virus.
Baylee Lakey, a Stitt spokeswoman, said Friday that one of the focuses has been helping the state's tribal partners obtain adequate personal protective equipment for their medical facilities.
"We appreciate the contribution they are making to deliver medical services to their tribal citizens and their proactive decision to close casinos and other businesses early to minimize the impact of COVID to our state," she said.
The tribal leaders wrote that they have taken “decisive steps” to protect Oklahomans from the virus by closing their public operations like gaming and hospitality.
“We have done this to limit public gatherings that would otherwise help the virus to spread, and we have done this confident our actions are saving lives,” the leaders wrote.
The closures, though, shut off tribal government revenues that provide programs and services to their citizens and pay thousands of employees. Despite the economic disruption, tribes are “utilizing precious resources” to continue programs, services and payrolls for as long as possible to help citizens and employees weather the difficult times, the leaders said.
“In taking these actions, we have been guided by our belief that the surest path to containing the virus’ comprehensive challenge is to take it seriously and act on the measures broadly recommended by public health experts,” the letter reads.
Many of the same tribal leaders who wrote Stitt also are engaged in a contentious legal battle with him over whether gaming compacts automatically renewed Jan. 1.
Tribal leaders with the Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw nations sued Stitt on Dec. 31, seeking a judicial declaration that compacts with 35 tribes did renew. Stitt has contended they did not automatically renew.
The compacts allow tribes to offer gaming in exchange for paying the state exclusivity fees ranging from 4% to 10%. Those fees have generated more than $1.5 billion over the past 15 years, gaming officials said.
Stitt wants to renew for 15 more years but wants tribes to pay more for exclusivity rights. He also wants resolution language added to the compacts to clearly specify what will happen next time the compacts are up for renewal.
Tribal leaders have said they’d be willing to renegotiate rates but not until Stitt acknowledges they automatically renew. That lawsuit is ongoing.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
