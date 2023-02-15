A concert two days after Valentine's Day may be bad for romance, but when it comes to classical music, there is never a bad time for the Romantic era.
Trio con Brio Copenhagen will perform Thursday as part of Pro Musica Joplin's annual series of concerts. The piano-violin-cello trio will perform a program that features two Romantic-era composers and one who arguably helped usher it in.
The trio features an overlap of two families. Pianist Jens Elvekjaer and cellist Soo-Kyung Hong, who are married, played together for two years. They were joined by violinist Soo-Jin Hong, a sister of Soo-Kyung, in 1999.
"They had always played together, so it was a natural development," Elvekjaer said. "We did some competitions and played more and more, and now here we are."
Since then, the trio has received praise and acclaim from chamber music organizations and has become known as one of the world's finest piano trios. Elvekjaer said the trio has performed more than 1,500 concerts around the world, and is fortunate to be part of a vibrant Scandinavian contemporary music community.
The trio's program features works by Joseph Haydn, Anton Arensky and Ludwig van Beethoven. While not exactly representative of the Romantic era, the works stretch across it and highlight the era's characteristics of music that was emotional, dramatic and moving away from more traditional forms.
Haydn's "Piano Trio in C Major" gives each member of the trio a chance to showcase their virtuosity in a work regarded as a masterpiece, Elvekjaer said. Arensky's "Piano Trio in D Minor" is a later Romantic Russian piece the composer dedicated to a cellist close to the composer — of course it features a beautiful cello solo.
Beethoven's "Archduke" piano trio in B-flat major is a particularly interesting piece to round out the trio's program, Elvekjaer said. The piece is one of the most notable in his repertoire for how it explores the form and influence of a trio.
"You could say it is almost on the edge of romanticism," Elvekjaer said. "Especially some places, where the slow movement is almost like a hymn. But in the end, he opens the door and breaks off ... as if to distance himself from what he created. With more than 35 minutes, the dimensions are really big. It is fantastic music."
