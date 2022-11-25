Trolley

Driver Eddy Frossard helps Kenneth Paylor board the Joplin trolley on Wednesday morning in downtown Joplin. The service will be suspended, as of Monday, due to a shortage of drivers. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at the city's suspended transportation service. 

The city of Joplin suspended its Sunshine Lamp Trolley service because of a shortage of drivers, but those who remained will be transferred to other public transportation services. 

We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:

  • An effort to market Union Depot.
  • A tour of small businesses downtown. 
  • An annual window decoration at city hall. 

We hope you have a wonderful weekend. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.