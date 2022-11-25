Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at the city's suspended transportation service.
The city of Joplin suspended its Sunshine Lamp Trolley service because of a shortage of drivers, but those who remained will be transferred to other public transportation services.
We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- An effort to market Union Depot.
- A tour of small businesses downtown.
- An annual window decoration at city hall.
We hope you have a wonderful weekend.
