Trophy turkey: Joplin resident's smoked turkey recipe brings win for team in prestigious barbecue contest

When it comes to smoked foods, Jerod Durham has no problem talking turkey — even in a world where ribs and brisket get all the attention.
Now that one of his turkey creations has won him a first-place award from one of the nation's most prestigious barbecue competitions, his talk carries some weight.
"I can't say I specialized in it until this win," Durham said. "In past competitions I had done chicken, and turkey is along the same lines, so I got thrust into doing that role. It ended up working out. It was an opportunity presented to me, and I felt it was a challenge I wanted to take on."
Durham, of Joplin, is a member of the On the Dotte Smokers, a competitive cooking team based out of Wyandotte County, Kansas. The team recently finished competing in the American Royal World Series of Barbecue. Durham's turkey creation earned a first-place prize for turkey, with four of six judges giving his preparation a maximum score, according to a scoring tally from the contest's website.
The 38-year-old, a computer programmer for Jasper Products, has been cooking since high school and has done plenty of grilling in that time, but he said he discovered the joys of the low-and-slow flavors that come from smoking about 10 years ago.
His brother-in-law's father, who started the smoking team, brought him on board. Durham's role on the team satisfies several interests all at once: He gets to experiment in the kitchen, smoke fresh foods and scratch a competitive itch. The American Royal contest tested all those.
"I love to cook, and I like to compete," Durham said. "I'm very competitive. ... I went into this thinking I knew a lot more than I actually did. Competitive barbecue is insane."
Challenging entree
The competition he faced at the contest was difficult: Judges considered 218 entries in the turkey contest alone. And preparing that turkey for the competition was no simple matter.
Because of size, smoking pork and beef can be enough of a challenge. But those challenges are multiplied for poultry because of the smaller size. Where beef and pork have marbled fat and other connective tissues that can melt down into juices, turkey can go dry quickly, Durham said.
"You have to be meticulous, with a lot of attention to detail," Durham said. "Dryness is one of the biggest challenges. Almost anyone can do a pork butt — just cook it until it's soft. But if you're not watching turkey, it will dry up and be inedible."
Durham focused on finding the right flavor profile to complement the meat. He decided on a butterflied turkey breast, cut almost like pinwheels, with a barbecue rub and an injected filling.
Once he figured that out in the weeks and months before the contest, he had to plan how to do all that while at the contest site.
On the Dotte Smokers has eight to 10 members, all of whom made the trip to the contest. They unpacked campers, RVs and trailers full of gear for their contest entries, including seven smokers, refrigerators and more.
"It was a very long weekend, and your body hates you afterward," Durham said. "It was held at the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, so we were there on Thursday and left Sunday night. We had a flatbed, a couple trailers, trucks and a lot of equipment. It was a several-hours ordeal to set up and take down."
And they competed against hundreds of teams with similar equipment. Durham said the sight of all of them was a spectacle.
Pressure cooking
In order to have entries ready for the contest at the proper time, they must start hours and hours ahead. This year, turn-in was between noon and 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. That meant cooking started on the Saturday evening before.
"There is a lot of planning and scheduling," Durham said of his team's effort. "You have to figure out which smoker to start, and how to juggle what meat goes on what smoker when. On Saturday afternoon, we made a matrix on a whiteboard that showed who was responsible for smokers at certain times."
An entree must be submitted to the judges in a plastic foam container. That means a contestant must not only smoke the entree successfully — but must figure out how to "plate" it for an attractive presentation and baste it somehow so that it retains its moisture. The first impression can make or break an entry, Durham said.
The team has won its share of awards in the past, Durham said, including a second-place in vegetables, a 10th in potato and a 17th in vegetables. Until this month, however, the team had never had a first-place win.
When the news of Durham's turkey was announced, joy caught fire among the team members. The team got to take the stage and receive its trophy in front of the rest of the competitors.
"Because it was the contest's 40th year, and because Budweiser was a sponsor, one of the prizes was a 40-ounce special bottle of Bud," Durham said. "The guy that started the team is a Bud drinker, so we gave him that bottle, and he started tearing up. It was a really cool experience."